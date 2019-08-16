MICHIGAN CITY — Wednesday will be the first day of a school for most students in Michigan City.
And along with a new school year come new school supplies, new uniforms, new shoes, new haircuts – lots of expenses.
But for the 11th consecutive year, barber Joey Walker helped several local students with the grooming part, offering free haircuts to every kid he could accommodate between 9 a.m. and noon on Monday.
“The community supports me and my vision and my team. So, it’s just the God in me that wants to give back,” said Walker, who owns Platinum Designs Barber & Beauty Shop at 1801 Franklin St.
As Walker provided free haircuts to approximately 30 students Monday, Gospel music played loudly through his faith-based shop, where visitors were also treated to free food, backpacks and school supplies.
He even offered free name brand shoes to those who could use them through his Soles for Souls program.
“I just hope this shows the community that there are good people still out here,” Walker said, “and that if you give, you’ll get. It’s not always about getting. And with the children, a lot of families really need help. And that’s what Platinum Designs is all about – helping.”
