WESTVILLE — Thanks to volunteers from an animal rescue that specializes in large breed dogs, and the efforts of Westville community members, a “gentle giant” of a dog is safe again and preparing to be adopted.
“Heidi is back at Giant Paw Prints watching the action around her,” according to Kristen Kearney of the group which has a facility in Westville. “She’s exhausted and shaken, but thanks to our village, she is home. It’s hard to believe this story ended as it did.”
on Dec. 13, the Giant Paw Prints team of volunteers were preparing to bathe Heidi, a feral Tibetan mastiff, for her adoption in less than 24 hours, Kearney said.
Heidi came to the animal rescue in late August after a different animal coalition found 50 Tibetan mastiffs roaming wild on a property in Illinois.
“Originally, Heidi was located in Illinois,” Kearney said. “I don’t know much more. They tend to keep tight-lipped until they are done with the criminal case against that person. I have seen the videos of all the dogs running wild. It was so sad.”
Heidi was not in the best of health for a breed that can reach up to 150 pounds.
“Heidi is very small and underweight,” Kearney said. “We have been working on gaining mass. She is a year old and only 75 pounds. In the last four months she has gained over 25 pounds with us.”
She said while feral, the dogs were not dangerous.
“Heidi, along with the others, had never known human touch or how much humans could love an animal. She lived a life so different from the one she knows today.”
Late that morning, however, before the volunteers could bathe Heidi, she rammed into a chain link fence, breaking a connection between the fence and the bar, according to Giant Paw Prints volunteer Mary Petro. She was able to crawl under and escape from the dog rescue.
“I was heartbroken and scared for Heidi,” Petro said. “She does not understand a busy, noisy world. The potential of her being hurt was very high. Once again, she needed all of us to rescue her.”
More than two dozen volunteers then began a search to rescue her again, driving around the area and walking the woods searching for the dog.
“We had several sightings, but nothing panned out,” Kearney said. “By the time we would get to the location, she disappeared. This continued for five days. Reported sightings came in several times a day. Once she was even seen being chased by coyotes through a field!”
A social media post describing Heidi was shared more than 1,900 times; lawn signs were put out; police were notified; and flyers were handed out around Westville, according to Kearney. Search dogs were even brought in and tracked until it was too dark to continue.
“Local families even loaned us their golf carts to search. Everyone was looking for Heidi,” Kearney said.
The new adopters, an Ohio couple, also arrived, and spent two days searching with the other volunteers. Phone calls of sightings came in daily, but though volunteers often arrived within 2-3 minutes, Heidi would be gone, Kearney said.
Then came snow, not everyone’s favorite sight, but a godsend to the trackers.
“We could see her tracks in the snow,” Petro said. “It helped narrow down her location. Volunteers searched from sunup till sundown, but couldn’t find her.”
Then, on Dec. 17, Heidi was spotted again and this time volunteers were able to follow her.
A local homeowner, Ryan Weaver, got his four-wheeler and he and his wife, Tracy, joined the search, Kearney said.
And when a Giant Paw Prints volunteer spotted the dog running in a cornfield, “the Weavers chased Heidi down, circling her on the four-wheeler to keep her away from Highway 6 until she wore out,” Petro said.
“Tracey then roped Heidi and kept her there until the volunteers arrived.”
Tammy Massey was thrilled with the news.
“So happy she is home safe,” the volunteer said. “So proud to be a part of GPPR. This rescue is a huge part of my heart! It truly is one of the few things that bring happiness to my life! Every dog we have has a place in my heart.”
“I am sure that if Heidi could thank you, she would,” Massey said. “She is broken, but we have shown her true love. Now Westville has done the same and rescued her too.”
Cathy Nolan, Giant Paw Prints president, was also elated.
“Our GPPR family is over the moon and so joyful that Heidi is finally back home! To hear stories about how this community came together for this dog is awe-inspiring. It brings tears to my eyes.”
“The whole community rallied together to bring Heidi home! If that’s not a Hallmark movie, I don’t know what is,” volunteer Kathy Phillips said.
And this weekend, she made her way to her new home.
“Heidi is a difficult case as you can imagine,” Kearney said. “You have to find the perfect family to adopt her. We searched and found a family in Ohio who have adopted feral dogs in the past. They have to teach these dogs that we won’t hurt them.
“The family we chose was scheduled to get her Dec. 14, but Heidi ran on Dec. 13. The family came to Indiana and searched for over 48 hours before leaving. They are returning again...Heidi is going to her forever home on (Dec. 21). Until then we have Heidi and are tending to all of her wounds from the five days on the lam.”
Kearney expressed thanks to all the rescue’s volunteers, and the Westville community.
“The Weavers and Coulters were kind enough to get involved as the days went on. If it wasn’t for the Weavers we never would have caught Heidi. They literally drove a 4-wheeler herding her so she wouldn’t go onto major highways. Without them we would still be tracking her.”
Giant Paw Prints will rescue any dogs, but specialize in the “gentle giant” breeds, Phillips said.
“Because of you, we save hard-to-place dogs,” Phillips said. “It’s difficult and expensive, but it’s so worth it! Finding Heidi was similar to searching for a needle in a haystack, but we did it thanks to all of our friend, families, neighbors and volunteers.
“We are happy, crying and extremely thankful for this true Christmas miracle.”
