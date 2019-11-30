La PORTE — The public is invited to a Christmas Concert with Guy Penrod on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 102 G. St., La Porte.
The evening concert features worship with new renditions of both classic and contemporary songs like “Shout to the Lord,” “Revelation Song,” “Victory in Jesus,” as well as Christmas classics like “Tender Tennessee Christmas” and “Sleigh Bells”. Also on the bill is comedian Mickey Bell.
Penrod is one of the most popular artists featured on the Gaither Homecoming Video Series. He spent 14 years as the lead singer of the Gaither Vocal Band before launching a successful solo ministry in 2010, with combined career sales now in excess of four million units.
His acclaimed release, Hymns (Gaither Music Group/Servant Records), became the top-selling southern gospel album of 2012, having debuted at #1 on the Nielsen SoundScan Southern Gospel retail chart. Penrod’s 2016 release, Guy Penrod Live (Gaither Music Group/Servant Records) claimed the No. 2 position on the Contemporary Christian Music chart according to Nielsen Soundscan. Classics, released this year, was just nominated for a Dove Award and contains top fan favorites from Guy’s career with the Gaither Vocal Band. Blessed Assurance, the most recent release is a fan favorite.
Penrod is recognized for his unmistakable, rasp-tinged vocals, through which he brings hope and encouragement to all who listen.
“I put the songs in keys that most everyone can sing along with, especially the men, and arranged them with a simplicity that allows everybody to easily join in,” he said.
Penrod’s music is distributed by Capitol Christian Distribution and is available at retail and digital outlets worldwide including iTunes, Amazon, www.gaither.com and www.guypenrod.com.
Tickets can be purchased by phone at (800) 965-9324,online at www.itickets.com, or by stopping in the church office.
