Award-winning animator visits LCA

MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City residents and visitors will soon have the opportunity to enjoy a rare “behind the scenes” look at the world of animated films.
On Friday at 4 p.m., Michigan City native James Ward will visit Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) to speak about his journey from Michigan City High School to working as an award-winning animator. Ward’s animation credits include “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” “Green Lantern” and the Oscar-winning “Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse.”
“We are very excited to bring James to LCA to share his story with his hometown audience," says Hannah Hammond-Hagman, LCA’s Education Director. "He demonstrates how artists can build professional careers in the arts, and his journey is a great example for young artists in our community.”
This event is free and open to the public. Animation fans of all ages are welcome.
