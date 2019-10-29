AVIATION INDIANA LEGISLATORS OF YEAR

Submitted photo / Indiana House RepublicansState Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, and state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, received 2019 Legislator of the Year awards from Aviation Indiana on Oct. 16 at the Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa in Michigan City. They were honored for their work on House Enrolled Act 1019, which empowers airport authorities to complete more projects using their own workforce rather than going through a public project bidding process. From left are South Bend International Airport vice president of operations Tim O’Donnell, Bohacek, La Porte Municipal Airport Board president Edward Volk and Pressel. 

