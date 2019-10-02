Autism intervention program may come to La Porte County

WESTVILLE – An innovation in autism intervention in which pediatric professionals, child development experts and teachers can coach parents to help children with autism through play may soon be coming to La Porte County.
Reins of Life executive director Dorota Janik and South La Porte County Special Education director Paula Nichols discussed the potential of the PLAY project last week at Purdue University Northwest in Westville, which hosted an intensive Teach and Play Inservice.
With autism on the rise, and no standard protocol for intervention, programs like PLAY fill a desperate need, according to PLAY consultant Karen Long. More children than ever need intervention and are not getting appropriate services.
Children with autism learn differently than "neurotypical children" – many challenged by attention and engagement deficits, which can hinder them in learning traditionally presented academic content, she said.
Through the PLAY program, parents learn how to implement play techniques that will help their child move up the developmental ladder.
“It’s an affordable and effective way to help teachers, parents and therapists be able to work with children with challenges," Long said. "It’s so important to gain a trusting relationship with these children. Once you have that relationship, the child can grow and develop, learn academics better and be better able to socialize.”
The program hinges on the connection between the child and the parent, she said. PLAY consultants assist parents in establishing two-way communication with children during learning and play activities.
Because many children with autism struggle with social communication and interaction, the program aims to better their social-emotional reciprocity, like back-and-forth conversation, she said. The consultant and parent learn to read the child’s cues, follow their lead, and build a stronger bond.
A consultant will typically work with the parent in the home on a once-a-month basis to develop techniques to improve the child’s social communication. Parents are encouraged to use these techniques in the home for two hours every day in 15-20-minute increments, with a focus on building shared attention and improving academic readiness.
Both Janik and Nichols are working to bring the PLAY program to Reins of Life and the schools they serve. The Inservice at PNW gave many area professionals the tools to implement these techniques with local children, Janik said.
“They just brainstormed the idea and made it happen," Long said. "Now we’re here with teachers, aides, occupational therapists, speech therapists and Reins of Life, teaching them how to use these methods and activities with their students.”
