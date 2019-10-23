Auditions today and tomorrow for 'Wonderful Life'

MICHIGAN CITY — Young People’s Theatre Company announces auditions for a new division of its organization, The Holdcraft Players. This new division is open to people ages 21 and older with no upper age limit.
Auditions will be held on Wednesday and Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center at Elston, 1200 Spring St., Michigan City.
The first production of this new company will be “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” based on the 1946 hit movie “It’s A Wonderful Life” starring James Stewart and Donna Reed. The play is a Christmas fantasy centered around a man contemplating suicide, who, through the work of an angel trying to earn his wings, is given glimpses of what the world would be like if he had never been born.
This audition will be a cold reading audition with selections from the play for reading.
This production will be a collaborative effort sponsored by Young People’s Theatre Company, Access LaPorte County and Canterbury Theatre. The production will be directed by Stan Holdcraft and Mike Dempsey.
Performance dates will be the weekends of Nov. 29-Dec. 1, and Dec. 13-15.
