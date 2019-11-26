Attorneys' group honors Sen. Mike Bohacek

INDIANAPOLIS — A group representing Indiana attorneys has named a local state senator as its 2019 Legislator of the Year, citing his work on “revenge porn” and civil fraud laws.
The Indiana Trial Lawyers Association recently named state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, its top legislator for his work on Senate Enrolled Act 192, which he authored during the 2019 legislative session to help prevent the distribution of nonconsensual pornography, commonly referred to as “revenge porn,” according to president Tom Hamer.
The law includes a definition of “intimate image” and creates a civil cause of action against a person who discloses such an image of another person – without their consent – in order to harass, intimidate, threaten, coerce, embarrass, profit at the expense of, or cause physical injury or emotional distress to the depicted person.
The group also cited Bohacek for authoring Senate Enrolled Act 174, which created a cause of action for civil fertility fraud, and increased the penalty for fertility fraud to a Level 6 felony. Such fraud occurs when a doctor uses his own sperm to fertilize a patient.
The ITLA also commended Bohacek for helping stop House Bill 1181 on asbestos litigation in the Senate Judiciary Committee because of the concerns of victims of asbestos exposure.
“On behalf of Indiana Trial Lawyers and the Hoosiers we represent in court houses across our state, it is an honor and pleasure to recognize Sen. Mike Bohacek as the Indiana Trial Lawyer Association’s Legislator of the Year,” Hamer said. “Sen. Bohacek’s dedication to doing what is fair and right has made him an invaluable member of the General Assembly and we are grateful for his service.”
Bohacek said he was just listening to his constituents.
“After hearing from a constituent about the unfortunate effects revenge porn has had on her life, I knew our state needed a law to help protect others from this traumatizing experience,” he said.
“I authored both SEA 192 and SEA 174 to update Indiana’s laws to better protect victims, and it is an honor to have my work on this legislation recognized by ITLA. With the 2020 legislative session set to begin in January, I will continue to advocate for the well-being of all Hoosiers.”
The Legislator of the Year award is given to the legislator whose actions best preserve Hoosiers’ rights to open access to the courts and equal protection under the law. Candidates must be nominated by a member of the ITLA Board of Directors and each nomination is voted on by the entire board.
—From staff reports
