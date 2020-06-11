INDIANAPOLIS — As more and more of Indiana’s businesses open back, the state’s top health official is warning against complacency against the novel coronavirus.
Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner, warned that precautions are still needed to stem the spread of COVID-19, especially as most of the business and travel restrictions first imposed in March are lifted.
“It doesn’t really mean that we go back to the normal – no masks, no social distancing, no careful handwashing, alcoholing your hands,” Box said. “All of those are critical.”
Holcomb said he was still targeting July 4 as the date for when most gathering size and activity restrictions will be eliminated completely.
Indianapolis is one city taking things slow.
The capitol city will wait another week before following the state’s lead in lifting more coronavirus restrictions on businesses, Mayor Joseph Hogsett said Thursday.
The city will keep its current limits in place until June 19, while a new statewide order from Gov. Eric Holcomb will allow movie theaters and bars to reopen and a greater number of customers at restaurants and retail stores starting Friday.
Indianapolis has been easing restrictions slower than most of the state because of its higher concentration of infections and population density.
Hogsett said the one-week delay will give businesses in the state’s largest city more time to make needed preparations.
Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department, said the city had seen declines in the daily number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since April.
“We still have sufficient capacity if we should see a second surge of COVID-19 that occurs this summer,” she said. “We are well equipped in order to handle the surge if it occurred during the summer before influenza season starts.”
Indiana has seen at least 128 coronavirus-related deaths so far in June, boosting the state’s death toll to 2,355 since the first fatality was reported in mid-March, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Holcomb first declared a public health emergency on March 6 and followed that with a statewide stay-at-home order closing nonessential businesses beginning March 25. The stay-at-home order was lifted on May 4 as the initial easing of restrictions began.
“We can’t let up,” Holcomb said of safety precautions. “We can’t act like this virus isn’t continuing to spread across the state of Indiana, but we have the intensity at a managed level.”
Also Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 449 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 38,748 the total number of residents known to have the virus.
A total of 2,198 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 25 over Wednesday’s report. Another 182 probable deaths have been reported.
The La Porte County Health Department reported two new cases Wednesday, and two more on Thursday. That brings the county total to 280 public cases, 176 Westville Correctional cases, and 8 Indiana State Prison cases – a total of 464 cases and 24 deaths.
All of the new cases were in Michigan City, including two who are healthcare workers.
The Indiana State Medical Association also announced a new program to supply individual medical offices with the personal protective equipment needed to safely treat patients and protect staff.
Shortages of PPE have made re-opening difficult for many doctors. Now, practices of all sizes can purchase selected items at discounted rates comparable to bulk pricing. These items include hand sanitizer, isolation gowns and surgical masks.
“When the coronavirus first hit, many Hoosier doctors donated their own equipment for medical teams that needed it on the frontlines,” said ISMA President Dr. Lisa Hatcher. “I’m proud that the ISMA has joined with these Hoosier companies to give back to our physicians so they can get their patients and the state back on track. We are truly all in this together.”
The shortage was severe enough that many doctor offices reduced hours or remained closed altogether. In survey responses collected by ISMA, physicians estimated needing on a monthly basis 700,000 patient masks; 600,000 respirator masks; and 500,000 gowns, pairs of gloves and face shields to operate at full capacity.
ISMA staff turned to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), which identified several PPE suppliers and vetted them for quality and price.
