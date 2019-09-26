La PORTE — A new art installation that diverted 2,000 pounds of granite from a landfill was revealed in Unity Park on Tuesday.
The 10 foot by 10 foot piece was installed into the concrete walkway and unveiled during the park’s Donor Tribute Art Reveal event, hosted by the Unity Foundation of La Porte.
The Unity Foundation commissioned artist Deborah Landry to design a piece of artwork that would commemorate the park’s creation.
“It was really a matter of being able to see how it would fit with the concrete," said Landry, describing her process. "Using recycled granite was just a really cool way to avoid creating another material. The idea of using taking big slabs of concrete, just to make them into smaller pieces didn’t seem like a good idea. Recycled Granite is just an awesome company doing really great things.”
Recycled Granite is a company that employees a Green Abilities program where individuals with mental or physical disabilities earn a Recycled Granite Artisan apprentice certification. This certification gives them the tools they need to help process granite that has been discarded by fabrication plants. The art installation in Unity Park was made entirely from these materials.
The installation’s portion of the pavement is permeable, meaning that the rain can run through to the ground underneath. This prevents storm water flowing into Pine Lake from the park.
The idea for the park came from the need to protect the view of Pine Lake. From there, the Unity Foundation set out to transform a neglected two acre plot of land into a park that would provide an unobstructed view of the Lake from the road.
Remarks were given during the art reveal ceremony. All donors were thanked and board members were acknowledged individually.
Unity Foundation President Maggi Spartz gave some back story to the project.
“We bought the property from the bank for about $527,000, which was their ‘fire sale’ price. When we donated it to the city after improvements had been made, it was appraised at $1.5 million,” said Spartz. “That was the biggest gift we’ve ever given anybody.”
Unity Park was donated to the city in September 2016 so that residents would always be able to enjoy the view of Pine Lake.
“Today is a testament to vision, leadership, handwork and generosity. Those things are what have brought us here, today,” said Edward Volk, Unity Foundation co-chair.
The park project began in late 2010 under former Mayor Kathy Chroback who gave remarks during the art reveal.
"I commend the Unity Foundation for having the wherewithal to really stick their neck out there and do this project. Congratulations,” Chroback said.
Mayor Mark Krentz addressed his experience with the Unity Park project.
“This is a project that I did not mind inheriting. Thank you for preserving our beautiful lakefront,” Krentz said.
After the reveal, event-goers enjoyed refreshments under the sunset provided by Blue Heron Inn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.