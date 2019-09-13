MICHIGAN CITY – Local entrepreneurial group The Collective is hosting its fourth artisan market on Sunday at Burn ‘Em Brewing in Michigan City, with a portion of proceeds benefiting The Chicago English Bulldog Rescue
More than 70 small, local businesses will be at the market selling handcrafted, up-cycled and vintage merchandise, such as original artwork, jewelry, bath and body care, gourmet food, vintage home decor and clothing.
The market will take place from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the brewery at 718 Freyer Road,n Michigan City. Admission is $5 for guests 13 and over. All ages are welcome.
The Collective will be donating a portion of admission fees to The Chicago English Bulldog Rescue, the longest-standing bulldog rescue in the Midwest. Several artisan vendors will be donating 10 percent of their sales from the market event, and two bulldogs will be set up at a kissing booth, where guests can get a smooch from a furry friend for a minimum donation of $1.
Representatives from The Chicago English Bulldog Rescue will be on site with adoptable dogs and information on how to get involved. Market guests are welcome to bring donations, which can be monetary to help cover vet visits or size large cotton collars and leashes.
The market is the fourth of five hosted by The Collective this year. Each market benefits a different nonprofit and feature numerous small businesses from The Region. Information can be found at thecollectivein.com/markets.
—From staff reports
