MICHIGAN CITY — After failing to garner support from the Michigan City Redevelopment Commission in November for $45,000 in matching funds for a sculpture honoring Native Americans and their contribution to the city, the Public Art Committee got the green light from the Common Council last week.
By a vote of 6-3, the council gave its commitment, the last thing the committee needed to apply for a matching grant from the Indiana Office of Tourism Development.
If awarded the grant funding, world-renowned Potawatomi Ojibwe sculptor Jason Quigno of Dowagiac, Michigan, will begin working on the 20-foot, 28,000-pound sculpture. At its base would be a 7-foot-wide turtle made from black granite. Atop the turtle would rest a large fire, the flames of which would be made from limestone native to Indiana.
Kathy Dennis of the Public Art Committee said the fire represents the Potawatomi people indigenous to Michigan City and the surrounding region, who were known as “firekeepers.” She said the piece also speaks to the city and region’s “abundant wildlife, rich land for agriculture, and the flourishing fishing waters of Lake Michigan.”
“We chose a Native American piece because Michigan City has a deep history with Native American tribes, and it has never been recognized as an important role in our history,” Dennis said.
The Public Art Committee worked with the Michigan City Historical Society and La Porte County Historical Society to gather the information needed to build a narrative for the sculpture. And several members traveled to Dowagiac to meet with the Pokagon Band to verify the accuracy and authenticity of what they’d learned.
Shannon Eason, assistant superintendent of the Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department and treasurer of the Public Art Committee, said the group has been working on the project for about a year; and learning about the IOTD grant opportunity several weeks ago inspired them to seek matching funds for the $118,200 project.
Prior to meeting with the Common Council, the Public Art Committee had secured financial commitments of $5,000 apiece from itself, the Michigan City Historical Society and the La Porte County Convention & Visitors Bureau; a $2,500 commitment from NIPSCO; and a $5,700 in-kind donation from Haas & Associates.
And during the council meeting, a private resident stood up and pledged a $1,000 donation.
Dennis said IOTD grant funds ($50,000) would cover 42 percent of the project; donor matches ($19,000) would cover 20 percent; and she hoped the city would contribute the remaining 38 percent ($45,000).
Eason said the committee’s annual budget is $22,700, which covers the cost of the ongoing Sculptfusion project, in which the city leases multiple pieces of public art from sculptors for $1,500 each on a two-year basis.
“We can’t fulfill the mission of our committee without financial support,” she said. “We’re commissioned by the city to do it, but not given a capital budget to fulfill the goals.”
If the idea comes to fruition, the Native American sculpture would be the Public Art Committee’s second capital purchase since it was established in 2011. The first was the “You Are Beautiful” exhibit near City Hall. The new sculpture would be owned by the city and become an investment that only increases in value, Eason said.
“Public art matters,” Dennis said. “It improves our city; it increases Michigan City’s quality of life. That’s important when companies are looking to possibly locate their business here or companies are looking to expand an existing business.
“Over 70 percent of Americans believe that art improves the image and identity of their community. Two-thirds of Americans say they look for cultural arts and historic activity when traveling. All of this brings additional revenue to our city.”
Council members Tim Bietry, Don Przybylinski, Paul Przybylinski, Sharon Carnes, Bryant Dabney and Johnny Stimley all cast votes in favor of committing the $45,000.
Representatives Sean Fitzpatrick, Ron Hamilton and Gene Simmons voted against the appropriation.
“I’m a supporter of the arts,” Simmons said. “However, in good conscience, I could not support this when I have constituents asking for streetlights and sidewalks. Quality of life is my advocacy.”
A site has yet to be selected for the sculpture, but the Public Art Committee is exploring the options of installing it on city property or purchasing new property that provides significant public access.
