MICHIGAN CITY — Nearly two months after a deaf man was fatally stabbed near a busy downtown intersection, Michigan City Police have arrested a suspect in the case.
On Oct. 28, Michigan City police and firefighters found Jasson Nelson on the ground with a stab wound to the chest near Ninth and Franklin streets. He succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 1.
On Thursday, police arrested 34-year-old Jacob Alexander Van Dyke of Long Beach on a warrant charging him with the murder, police said. He is being held in La Porte County Jail on a $1 million bond, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department.
According to a Michigan City Fire Department report, a 911 call about a stabbing was received just after 4 p.m. on Oct. 28 with the victim “bleeding on the ground” and “in and out of consciousness.”
Firefighters arrived to find Nelson with a stab wound to the right side of the chest, the report said. Civilians had applied cloth to help stop the bleeding, and fire crews continued to take measures to stop the bleeding until La Porte County EMS arrived.
The EMS crew applied more bandaging and transported Nelson to Franciscan Health Michigan City, the report said. He was later transferred to a South Bend hospital, where he died days later.
MCPD Det. Cpl. Tim Baker was assigned to investigate this incident with detectives from the Investigation Division. They conducted “an extensive investigation to determine who was responsible for the stabbing death,” a statement from police said.
As a result of the investigation a person of interest was developed, and on Wednesday, an affidavit for probable cause was presented to Judge Michael Bergerson in Superior Court 1. The judge found probable cause for the issuance of a warrant for Van Dyke, and he was arrested on a murder charge Thursday.
The 39-year-old Nelson was known to friends as “Deaf Dude.”
“My son was brutally murdered on Oct 28th on the corner of 9th and Washington St. in Michigan City,” the victim’s mother, Shirley Nelson, wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to help pay funeral expenses for Jasson Nelson. The page raised just under $1,000.
“We were caught completely by surprise and we would like to be able to give Jasson a proper service. Unfortunately we do not know who (did this) or why this happened to my son. Any donation or information will help. Thank you,” Shirley Nelson wrote.
Police said public tips helped solve the case.
“The Michigan City Police Department would like to thank the citizens of Michigan City who came forward with vital information that assisted in this investigation,” a statement from MCPD said. “We would also like to thank the La Porte County Prosecutor’s Office for continued support provided during this case.”
Van Dyke was arrested at the La Porte County Jail, where he had been held since Nov. 18 on a $20,000 cash-only bond on an unrelated burglary of a dwelling charge, according to court records. A hearing on a motion to reduce that bond had been scheduled for Thursday, but was canceled after his arrest on the murder charge.
Van Dyke was scheduled to appear in Superior Court 1 on Monday on the murder charge, and Jan. 9 in the same court on the burglary charge, court records show.
He is also facing three unrelated misdemeanor criminal mischief charges in Superior Court 4, according to court records.
Anyone with information on the case is still encouraged to contact Baker at (219) 874-3221, ext. 1075, or tbaker@emichigancity.com.
—From staff reports
