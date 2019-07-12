Arnold reappointed to ISBA Legislative Committee

La PORTE — A former state lawmaker will continue to play a role in the future of education legislation in Indiana.
La Porte’s Jim Arnold was recently reappointed to the Indiana School Board Association Legislative Committee, a 20-member board that helps determine which legislative priorities the association should advocate for during the next session of the Indiana General Assembly.
The committee will meet for its annual gathering beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Center Grove Community School Corporation Administration Building in Greenwood, Indiana.
Arnold, a former Indiana state senator and La Porte County Sheriff, has served on the legislative committee for the past two years. He is one of two people representing the ISBA District that La Porte County is included in, along with Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties.
He has served on the La Porte Community Schools Board for the past three years, as well.
The legislative committee will compile its recommendations and present them to the ISBA for formal adoption during its annual conference, which takes place Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.
—From staff reports
