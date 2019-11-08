Area Operation Christmas Child drop-off locations announced

La PORTE — This month, sites in the La Porte area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child's National Collection Week, Nov. 18-25.
La Porte families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items.
The Samaritan's Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God's love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
This year, La Porte-area residents hope to collect more than 38,000 gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
"I love seeing the local community rally together for a global impact," said Regional Director David Zimmerman. "We see all ages getting involved –and more and more every year."
Area drop-off locations include:
First United Methodist Church, 1225 Michigan Ave., La Porte:
• Nov. 18 from noon-4 p.m.
• Nov. 19 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
• Nov. 20 from 8 a.m.-noon
• Nov. 21 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
• Nov. 22 from 8 a.m.-noon
• Nov. 23 from 8 a.m.-noon
• Nov. 24 from 8 a.m.-noon
• Nov. 25 from 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Calvary Chapel New Buffalo, 1615 E. Buffalo St., New Buffalo, Michigan:
• Nov. 18 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Nov. 19 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Nov. 20 from noon-2 p.m.
• Nov. 21 from 5-7 p.m.
• Nov. 22 from 5-8 p.m.
• Nov. 23 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
• Nov. 24 from noon-2:30 p.m.
• Nov. 25 from 9-11 a.m.
Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave., Chesterton:
• Nov. 18 from 4-7 p.m.
• Nov. 19 from 10 a.m.-noon
• Nov. 20 from 4-7 p.m.
• Nov. 21 from noon-2 p.m.
• Nov. 22 from 4-7 p.m.
• Nov. 23 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Nov. 24 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Nov. 25 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call (937) 374-0761, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.
Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through "Follow Your Box" and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.
Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child's specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
