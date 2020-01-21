New Carlisle Town Council to meet
NEW CARLISLE — The New Carlisle Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Town Hall, 124 E. Michigan St.
The agenda includes appointing of liaisons, discussion of town hiring policy, and consideration of a salary ordinance.
Marquette to host trivia night Saturday
MICHIGAN CITY — Marquette High School Performing Arts will host its inaugural Trivia Night on Saturday in the Scholl Student Center Commons.
The alcohol-free event will begin at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Contestants are encouraged to bring food for their own table with snacks, baked goods, soda and water available for purchase.
The cost is $10 per person, but registering early at MQTTPerformingArts@gmail.com can earn a discounted rate of $80 for a table of 10. There will be prizes, a raffle and a 50/50 drawing.
NICTD Board meetings set
PORTER — The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District will meet in closed session at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, 1215 N. Ind. 49 in Porter.
The executive session will be to discuss litigation, collective bargaining, and the purchase or lease of real property.
The regular monthly board meeting will follow at 10:30 a.m. and is open to the public.
