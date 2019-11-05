Board to discuss teachers' contract
WESTVILLE – The Metropolitan School District of New Durham Township School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Westville School Media Center at 207 E. Valparaiso St. in Westville.
The board will conduct a public hearing on a tentative agreement on a new contract with the Westville Teacher Association, followed by a work session to discuss facility and building needs, and potential projects.
Lend A Hand Day is Thursday
La PORTE – If you can sew, cut, stitch, tie, sort, iron, knit, crochet, pack, stack or carry, the La Porte County Extension Homemakers are hosting Lend A Hand Day on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Building at the La Porte County Fairgrounds, 2581 W. Ind. 2 in La Porte.
Volunteers will be assembling quilts, bags, backpacks, lap robes, wheel chair totes, birthday bags, hats and other items to be donated to La Porte County residents through local service organizations.
Donations of fabrics, notions, thread, yarn and supplies are welcome. Bring your own sewing machine or use one provided, and you can come for an hour or all day.
A light meal will be provided at noon and 6 p.m. For more information, contact Janet at 362-3016 or steadystitchers@gmail.com.
Veterans' memorial to be dedicated at Furnessville Cemetery
CHESTERTON – A dedication of the new veterans' memorial monument at Furnessville Cemetery will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The cemetery was established in the 1860s and includes many families still in the area such as Furness, Nicholson, Grieger, Payne and Smith. Numerous veterans from the Civil War, World I and II, as well as the Korean and Vietnam wars are buried there.
The monument honors veterans buried in the cemetery as well as local families who served.
American Legion Post 403 will assist with the dedication, along with bagpiper Alex Rodriguez.
Furnessville Cemetery is located across from the Schoolhouse Shop at 278E CR-1500N in Chesterton.
Rotary District 6540 offers summer study abroad scholarships
La PORTE COUNTY — The northern Indiana District 6540 of Rotary International is accepting applications for one $7,000 summer study abroad scholarships. Successful applicants must be residents of District 6540 (northern Indiana) and be sponsored by a local Rotary club.
The scholarships, designed to further international understanding and goodwill, provide for study abroad in more than 60 countries where Rotary clubs are located.
Eligible students must have completed at least two years of U.S. University/College study by Summer 2020.
During their studies abroad, Rotary District 6540 Scholars serve as “ambassadors of goodwill.” Through appearances before Rotary clubs and districts, schools, civic organizations and other forums, the scholars represent their homelands and work to further international understanding.
Each Summer Study Abroad Scholarship is for one summer abroad, up to a maximum of $7,000 each, for travel, tuition and fees, room, board etc. The funds will be paid directly to the U.S. educational institution offering the study or program.
For more information and an application, contact the Scholarship Committee at (219) 980-6906 or (219) 322-4313 or email rkini@comcast.net
Applications can also be downloaded from www.rotary6540.org
All completed Applications are due at the address on the application by Dec. 1.
PNW hosts early learning summit on Thursday
WESTVILLE – Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Center for Early Learning will host a live stream of the Indiana Early Learning Summit keynote address by Jim Spurlino, president of Spurlino Materials from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday in the Great Hall C of the James B. Dworkin Student Services & Activities Complex, 1401 S. U.S. 421, Westville.
This event is free and open to the public.
Spurlino will speak about the importance of early childhood education and how it relates to the future of Indiana’s workforce and economic development. Following his address, a video will be shown of a panel discussion among business and community leaders of Indiana.
“High-quality early childhood programs support the current and future workforce as well as a vibrant economy,” Spurlino said. “Executives understand early childhood as a business issue because they recognize the value of our most precious resource – human capital.”
For more information, visit http://indianaearlylearningsummit.org/summit-info-page-2019/; or contact Hadassah Moore at (219) 785-5485 or hadmoore@pnw.edu.
