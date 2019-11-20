River Basin Commission to meet
PLYMOUTH – The Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission will meet Thursday at 9:30 a.m. (CST) in Meeting Room 203 of the Marshall County Building, 112 W. Jefferson St. in Plymouth.
The agenda includes consideration of county problem tree and debris removal plans; a Thayer Farm update; and approval of RFQ and timeline for first phase of Yellow River design.
For more information, contact executive director Scott Pelath at sdpelath@gmail.com.
PLYMOUTH – The Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission will host a public information meeting in Plymouth after its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, starting at noon (CST) at the Marshall County Building at 112 W. Jefferson St. in Plymouth.
Executive Director Scott Pelath will make a presentation regarding the current condition of the Kankakee and Yellow rivers and the Commission’s 40-year work plan to address mounting water resource challenges in Northwest Indiana. The public will be encouraged to ask questions and make suggestions.
For more information contact kankakeeriverbasin@gmail.com.
South Central PTO hosts Holiday Craft Bazaar
UNION MILLS – The South Central PTO will host its sixth annual Holiday Craft Bazaar on Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m at South Central School, 9808 S. CR-600W in Union Mills.
The bazaar will feature over 50 vendors selling handmade crafts and commercial items. Local artists and South Central students will also offer hand-crafted goods, including paintings, ornaments, purses, crochet, jewelry, wreaths, signs, home decor, t-shirts, baked goods, and more. Admission is free.
For information, visit facebook.com/scentralpto.
General Assembly kicks off 2020 session
INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, gathered with fellow legislators today at the Statehouse for Organization Day – the ceremonial start of the Indiana General Assembly.
Organization Day marks the annual first roll call of all state lawmakers. This day also provides each Senate and House of Representatives caucus with the opportunity to gather before session officially reconvenes in January. By state law, the 2020 session will conclude on or before March 14.
“Today, I had the opportunity to meet with local educators to discuss Indiana’s standardized testing and teacher pay,” Bohacek said. “Meeting with constituents serves as a valuable opportunity to receive feedback on a variety of topics facing our state, and with session set to start in January, I will continue to serve as an advocate for Hoosier teachers and students.”
As the 2020 session gets underway, Bohacek encourages residents of Senate District 8 to contact him with any questions or comments they may have.
Bohacek can be reached via email at Senator.Bohacek@iga.in.gov or by phone at (800) 382-9467.
