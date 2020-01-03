New Prairie School Board to meet
NEW CARLISLE – The New Prairie United School Corporation Board of Trustees will conduct a special reorganizational meeting at 5 p.m. Monday at the Central Office, 5327 N. Cougar Road in New Carlisle.
Following the special meeting, the Board of Finance will conduct a reorganization meeting at 5:15 p.m. Following the reorganizational meeting, the board will conduct a work session at 5:45 p.m. on school safety protocols.
Volunteers needed for Shelf Ice
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Mainstreet Association and the Shelf Ice Brewfest Planning Committee are seeking volunteers to help out at this year's event on Feb. 15.
The event will start at noon when VIP entrance begins. General admission will begin at 1 p.m. and the festival will end at 5 p.m.
If you would like to volunteer, email the following information to radtkeanna@gmail.com: first and last name; email address; phone number (preferably a cell phone); and whether or not you have a valid Indiana permit to serve alcoholic beverages. All volunteers must be at least 21 years of age.
Basin Development Commission to host public information meeting
LACROSSE — The Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission will host a public information meeting in LaCrosse after its regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 16 from noon to 1:30 p.m. CST. Details are as follows:
The meeting will be held at The Center of LaCrosse, 100 S. Washington St., LaCrosse.
Executive Director Scott Pelath will make a presentation regarding the current condition of the Kankakee and Yellow Rivers and the Commission’s 40-year work plan to address mounting water resource challenges in Northwest Indiana. Following the presentation, members of the public will be encouraged to ask questions and make suggestions regarding the future of both Indiana rivers.
The commission’s regular meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. CST.
Any questions regarding the public information meeting and similar future events may be directed to Pelath at sdpelath@gmail.com, kankakeeriverbasin@gmail.com or at the Commission’s website at www.kankakeeandyellowrivers.org.
