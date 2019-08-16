Sons of Norway hosts annual picnic
MICHIGAN CITY – The Sons of Norway will host their annual picnic at Friendship Botanic Gardens, 2055 E. U.S. 12, Michigan City, at noon on Aug. 25 in the shelter on the Celebration side of the gardens.
Anyone interested in Scandinavian culture is welcome. There will be rides to the shelter from the parking lot. There will be Garden tours, Swedish sausages on the grill, Scandinavian music by Lingonberry Jam and a game of Kubb will be set up for those interested in playing or watching.
Guests are asked to bring a dish to share and tableware. For more information, call (219) 877-7097.
Problem Solving Court graduation
La PORTE — La Porte County Coroner Robert Cutler will be the guest speaker at a program celebrating the graduation of four people from the La Porte County Problem Solving Court.
The graduation ceremony will be conducted at 5 p.m. Aug. 20, in the Commissioners Meeting Room at the La Porte County Complex, 809 State St., La Porte.
Tour de La Porte has runs, walks, biking events
La PORTE — The Healthcare Foundation of La Porte will host the annual Tour de La Porte, a bike ride, running and walking event to benefit patients with cancer in the community on the weekend of Aug. 23, though Aug. 25.
Packet pick-up and on-site registration begins at 2 p.m. Friday, with a La Porte Rotary Spaghetti Dinner at 4 p.m. and the 5K Trail Run/Walk at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday will include the Half Marathon Run at 6:30 a.m., 10K Run at 7:15 a.m., 5K Run at 7:45 a.m., and 5K Walk at 8 a.m., followed by the awards ceremony at 8:45 a.m. The day concludes with a Mini Fun Run at 9:30 a.m. Sunday will feature bike rides of 100 miles, 60 miles, 40 miles, 25 miles, 15 miles and 5 miles, with starts beginning from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. All events are at Cummings Lodge, 350 Grangemouth Road. in La Porte.
For more information, visit tourdelaporte.org.
