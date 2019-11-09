South Central Board of Trustees to meet
UNION MILLS – The South Central Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Community School Board Room at 9808S CR-600W in Union Mills.
The agenda includes an administrative report and approval of EZRouting Software for school transportation.
Program on fighting industrial complex
NEW CARLISE – Filmmaker and author Sybil Drew will host a "Fight The Indiana Enterprise Center - Film Screening, Letter Writing and Info Session" at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the New Carlisle Public Library, 408 S. Bray St. in New Carlisle.
She will screen a short film about Elwood, Illinois, and talk about the Indiana Enterprise Center, a large industrial park planned for New Carlisle. A Q&A session will follow.
Drew will explain different ways to contact the County Council and voice opinions, and ways to get friends, family and youth involved in fighting the plan. For the past year, Drew has been filming a documentary in small towns that are being displaced by industrial development.
For more information, contact Drew at sybillynndrew@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/events/2356859174577246/.
