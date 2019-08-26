Brief closures set for Tuesday at “dogbone” interchange
La PORTE COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces that the “dogbone” interchange project at Ind. 2 and U.S. 20 in La Porte County will have a series of 20-minute road closures Tuesday as crews set beams on the newly-constructed bridge.
Closures will begin around 7 a.m., with four closures each in the westbound and eastbound lanes. Crews will begin in the eastbound lane before switching over to the westbound lane. Work is expected to be complete sometime Tuesday afternoon.
Traffic queues will be allowed to clear the construction zone in between closures, but the best way to avoid delays is to avoid the area.
Community meeting for KH residents
KINGSFORD HEIGHTS — Kingsford Heights residents are being urged to attend a town meeting on Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Community Building.
Purdue Extension La Porte County and Unity Foundation are sponsoring a series of community conversations to take a strategic look at the community and map a direction toward a prosperous future. Local students are also invited to the meeting, at which food will be served.
Last fall, residents attended a series of health and wellness classes provided by Purdue Extension, and afterwards, requested more time to talk about other ideas for the town, including classes, community gardens, youth programs and more.
The Sept. 4 meeting will explore what citizens value in their community, its assets and challenges and prioritize projects. Future meetings will be held Sept. 11 and 18.
For more information and to register, call (219) 324-9407 or email kulman@purdue.edu.
Commissioners to discuss EMS bid
La PORTE — The La Porte County Board of Commissioners will conduct a special meeting at 5:45 p.m. Monday in Meeting Room 3 of the County Complex in La Porte, 809 State St.
The meeting will be to consider rejection of the lone bid received for the EMS base relocation and to consider seeking new bids.
Pickup raffle for Sheriff’s Youth Ranch
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana sheriffs are raffling off a RAM 1500 pickup to raise funds for the new Youth Ranch, designed to mentor future law enforcement officers and bond with at-risk kids.
The 2019 pickup truck is sponsored in-part by John Jones Auto Group of Corydon, Greensville, Salem and Scottsburg. Raffle tickets are $2, three for $5, seven for $10, 15 for $20, 38 for $50 and 80 for $100.
“Our truck is making the circuit to fairs and festivals across the state,” said Scott Minier, interim executive director of the not-for-profit Youth Ranch. “Donors may also send checks to the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch, 5401 S. East St., Suite 117, Indianapolis, IN 46227.”
The drawing will at noon on Dec. 13 at the Ranch at 5325 N. Ind. 59 in Brazil, Ind. The winner will be notified by phone or email. For more information, call (833) 467-2624.
