PTABOA board will meet
La PORTE — The La Porte County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals will meet on Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. in Room 3 of the La Porte County Complex, 809 State St., La Porte.
Ivy Tech hosts College 101 event
MICHIGAN CITY – Ivy Tech Community College is hosting College 101, an on-campus event, on Thursday from 6-8 p.m., at more than 25 locations including Michigan City. High school students and guests can spend the evening speaking to Ivy Tech representatives about topics including financial aid, picking a major, enrollment steps and much more.
The event also gives attendees the opportunity to see what Ivy Tech has to offer, including certificate programs, affordable tuition and transfer options. College 101 is free to all high school students, including Ivy Tech dual credit students and 21st Century Scholars. Participants are encouraged to RSVP at IvyTech.edu/College101.
Meeting to discuss Lake Michigan spills
BEVERLY SHORES – The Beverly Shores Environmental Committee will host a free environmental action brunch to inform residents how they can take action to address recent chemical spills into Lake Michigan by ArcelorMittal and U.S. Steel. The meeting will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Beverly Shores Community House, 40 W. Service Ave. in Beverly Shores.
Committee chair person Candice Peterson-Smith said, “We want to give residents more information and will provide resources for attendees to reach out to the offices of local, state and federal representatives to demand action.” The committee is recommending improved detection of spills, prompt public notification by lakefront industries, amending the ArcelorMittal permit to restore cyanide effluent limitations and increased monitoring frequency, tightening water quality standards, increased severity of penalties, and plans of prompt corrective action and rehabilitation of faulty wastewater treatment systems.
Jewish history program at Sinai Temple
MICHIGAN CITY – Trent Pendley, past president of the Indiana Jewish Historical Society, will discuss Jewish History in Northwest Indiana on Sunday at the Sinai Temple, 2800 Franklin St. in Michigan City.
Pendley, author of "Jewish History of the Indiana Dunes Country, 1830-1950, will speak at 11 a.m. in the Sisterhood Luncheon series. Tickets are $10, including lunch. For information or reservations, contact Susan Barnes at 325-0755.
NICTD board will meet
CHESTERTON — The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District board will meet on Dec. 2 at the NICTD Offices, 33 E. U.S. 12, Chesterton.
The executive session is at 9:30 a.m. and the public session is at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.