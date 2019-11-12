Open forum with Richard Lapchick postponed
HAMMOND and WESTVILLE — Due to inclement weather, Purdue University Northwest (PNW) Athletics has postponed a planned open forum with Richard Lapchick, endowed chair and director, University of Central Florida (UCF) DeVos Sports Business Management Program and President of the Institute for Sport and Social Justice, originally planned for Tuesday.
Lapchick, a human rights activist, pioneer for racial equality, internationally recognized expert on sports issues, scholar and author, will visit Northwest Indiana and Purdue Northwest at a future date to be determined. More information will be shared with the public and the university once a new date is scheduled.
Westville School Board to meet
WESTVILLE – The MSD of New Durham Township School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Westville Schools Media Center, 207 E. Valparaiso St., Westville.
The agenda includes action on the proposed building project and debt issuance for facility improvements; approval of Go Solutions contract for Medicaid Billing; approval of ECA sports trips bus driver pay rates; and approval of changes to 2019-20 school calendar.
Ivy Tech hosts College 101 event
MICHIGAN CITY – Ivy Tech Community College is hosting College 101, an on-campus event, on Thursday from 6-8 p.m., at more than 25 locations including Michigan City. High school students and guests can spend the evening speaking to Ivy Tech representatives about topics including financial aid, picking a major, enrollment steps and much more.
The event also gives attendees the opportunity to see what Ivy Tech has to offer, including certificate programs, affordable tuition and transfer options. College 101 is free to all high school students, including Ivy Tech dual credit students and 21st Century Scholars. Participants are encouraged to RSVP at IvyTech.edu/College101.
Election ballots to be certified
La PORTE – The La Porte County Election Board will meet at noon Friday in Meeting Room 2 of the La Porte County Complex in La Porte.
The board will process two provisional ballots from the Nov. 5 municipal elections, and certify results of the election. The meeting is open to the public.
Bible HarvestFest to be held at Temple Missionary Baptist Church
MICHIGAN CITY — A Bible Harvest Fest is scheduled at Temple Missionary Baptist Church, 2725 Wabash St., Michigan City, on Saturday from 1-4 p.m.
All ages are welcome to attend this fall fellowshipping event. Attendees can expect to learn more about God’s word through preaching, music, games and more. Pastor Eddie Heavner of Faith Baptist Church in La Porte will be providing the message. There will be a homemade pie contest, and provided refreshments.
For more information about the Bible Harvest Fest, call the church at (219) 872-7018, visit www.templembc.org/events, or look up the event on the “Temple Missionary Baptist Church” (templembchurch) Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.