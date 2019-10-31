Sewer/water district to meet
La PORTE – The La Porte County Regional Sewer & Water District will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in conference room 2 of the La Porte County Complex, 809 State St., La Porte.
Hulse, Kiel to be honored by NISBDC
MERRILLVILLE – Two La Porte County men will be among the honorees when the Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center hosts its the 28th Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 14, at Avalon Manor, 3550 E. U.S. 30 in Merrillville.
E-Day recognizes small business owners and advocates who are making a difference in the region and includes the awards presentation and a look at how young entrepreneurs are shaping their success.
Honorees will include Small Business Advocate of the Year Clarence Hulse of Economic Development Corporation Michigan City; and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Justin Kiel of Kiel Media in LaCrosse. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased by visiting edayleaders.com/tickets. Table sponsorships are also available.
For more information, contact the NISBDC at (219) 644-3513 or northwest@isbdc.org.
State Police seek academy recruits
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Police is now accepting applications for the 80th Recruit Academy.
Individuals interested in beginning a career as a State Trooper must apply online at www.in.gov/isp/2368.htm. The website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process as well as information on additional career opportunities with ISP. Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 p.m. (EST) on Nov. 3.
Recruits must be U.S. citizens between 21 and 40 when appointed a police employee; must meet a minimum vision standard, possess a valid driver's license, and be will to live and serve anywhere in the state; and must be high graduates (diploma or GED). The starting salary for a recruit is $1,615.39 bi-weekly during training, and $48,000 a year upon completion.
For more information, visit in.gov/isp/3041.htm to find the recruiter assigned to your area.
Dinner With The League to feature Zygas
MICHIGAN CITY — The League of Women Voters La Porte County will to present Dalia Zygas as their Dinner With The League presenter.
Zygas is chair of the Michigan City Commission on Sustainability. When she retired from teaching high school chemistry, she took the opportunity to get involved in the community as well as to indulge in her passion of lifelong learning. Zygas has been active in several local boards and commissions; her primary focus is environmental issues, particularly clean water. We look forward to hearing her report about the work of the Commission in Michigan City and to learn how other cities in La Porte County could form their own sustainability commissions.
Join the LWV for this informative program on Nov. 12 at Patrick's Grille, 4125 Franklin St., Michigan City. The general public is invited and reservations are not required. For non-members, a donation is requested. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 5:30 p.m. and may purchase a dinner of their choice from the menu; the presentation will begin at 6 p.m.
Lunch/Dinner With The League presents timely and relevant discussions about local issues every second Tuesday of the month at Patrick’s Grille. You do not need to be a member of the LWV to attend this program. For more information, visit https:www.lwvlaporte.org or follow us on Facebook.
