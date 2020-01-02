DNR shooting range hours to change
KINGSBURY – All shooting ranges operated by the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife, including the Kingsbury Fish & Wildlife Area, will adjust hours of operation during January and February.
The ranges will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will not affect the hours of operation for archery ranges, which are open daily, sunrise to sunset. Regular range hours will resume March 1. For more information, visit wildlife.IN.gov/3648.htm.
Solid Waste District to hold board meeting
La PORTE – The Solid Waste District of La Porte County District Board Meeting will be held Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Solid Waste District Office, 2857 Ind. 2, La Porte.
New Prairie school board to meet
NEW CARLISLE — The board of directors of the New Prairie United School Corp. will hold a special meeting Friday at 8 a.m. at the New Prairie United School Corp. Central Office, 5327 N. Cougar Road, New Carlisle.
For more information, contact (574) 654-7273 or (219) 778-2814.
