NIRPC Transportation Committee to meet
La PORTE – The Northwest Indiana Regional Planning Commission's Transportation Resources Oversight Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at 250 Pine Lake Ave. in La Porte For more information, contact Charles Bradsky at (219) 254-2509.
Johnson to speak at Equality Day luncheon
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Commission for Women will host its annual Woman’s Equality Day Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 4, at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St. in Michigan City.
The guest speaker will be Natalie Johnson, executive director of Save the Dunes. Those interested in attending should RSVP by Aug. 29 at forms.gle/5ZFYjAvSskEAqzoR9.
Polish-American Society meetings
MICHIGAN CITY – Polish-American Cultural Society of Northwest Indiana's Michigan City Chapter will meet at 5 p.m. Sept. 25, at the St. Mary School Building, 321 W. 10th St. in Michigan City.
The facilitator is Father Walter Rakoczy, and membership is free and open to anyone wanting to learn more about the Polish language, culture and traditions.
The Portage Chapter will meet at 5 p.m. Sept. 4, at the Portage Public Library, 2665 Irving St. For more information, call Theresa Child at (219) 464-1369 or email polamnwi@yahoo.com.
New Prairie school board to meet
NEW CARLISLE — The board of directors of the New Prairie United School Corp. will hold a special meeting Monday from 5:45 to 6 p.m. at the New Prairie United School Corp. Central Office, 5327 N. Cougar Road, New Carlisle. The regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m.
An executive session will be held from 5 to 5:30 p.m.
For more information, contact (574) 654-7273 or (219) 778-2814.
Mill Creek/Fish Lake Community Health Fair planned
WALKERTON — The seventh annual Mill Creek/Fish Lake Community Health Fair will be held Sept. 13 on 4 to 6 p.m. Central at the Fish Lake Library, Fish Lake Branch, 7981 E. Ind. 4, Walkerton.
The Mill Creek Community Lions will provide Glaucoma and Acuity screenings as well as information and guidance on Diabetes Awareness.
Healthy Communities of La Porte County will provide health insurance enrollment information and Tobacco Cessation information and resources. HealthCare Solutions Team will provide information on Medicare Supplement insurance.
All offerings are at no charge.
