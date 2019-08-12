County gets new speed-detection units
La PORTE — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute recently distributed 1,000 new speed measurement devices to police agencies across Indiana, and the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department received five RADAR units and one LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) unit.
The devices were purchased with money from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The certified dash-mounted moving/stationary RADAR units, equipped with front and rear antennas, will measure the speed of the motoring public vehicles in the same and opposite directions. The certified hand-held LIDAR device will detect speeding vehicles at extended distances through several lanes of traffic and/or obstructions along a roadway, such as trees.
“We are very thankful to have received this new equipment from the ICJI,” said Sheriff’s Capt. Derek Allen. “The new equipment will assist deputies in the ongoing effort to improve traffic safety and awareness of the motoring public in La Porte County.”
The new equipment will immediately begin to be installed in unmarked and marked sheriff’s patrol vehicles.
Star Righters to hold square dancing introduction session
La PORTE — A square dancing introduction session will be held on Sept. 8 from 2-4 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 907 Michigan Ave., La Porte.
No experience needed and all ages are welcome!
The first afternoon is free. After that, the cost is $5 per person or $15 per family per lesson.
The event is hosted by Michigan City Star Righters Square Dance Club. The instructor will be Teresa Berger.
For more information, visit www.bergercallers.com or call (574) 303-2548.
NWI Citizens' Climate Lobby to meet
CHESTERTON – The Citizen’s Climate Lobby of Northwest Indiana will host its initial membership meeting and a screening of “The Human Element” at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Baugher Center Meeting Room of the Westchester Public Library at 200 W. Indiana Ave., Chesterton.
The film tells the story of real Americans on the front of lines of climate change, and has won awards for best documentary at several film festivals in 2018 and 2019.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a non-profit, nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy organization focused on national policies to address climate change. The Northwest Indiana chapter was founded in 2019. In addition to the screening, a short presentation about the organization will be made. For more information, contact Deborah Chubb at deborahchubb@live.com.
Forum hosts update on 'Ignite' initiative
MERRILLVILLE – The Northwest Indiana Forum will host a luncheon presentation providing an update on the “Ignite the Region” Northwest Indiana Regional Economic Development Plan at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 22, at Avalon Manor, 3550 E. Lincoln Hwy. in Merrillville. Over the past year, the Forum and its partners have been collaborating, implementing and transforming to bring the plan to fruition.
The Ignite teams will share their progress on regional initiatives to attract investment and talent at a more rapid pace for the seven-county region. Tickets can be purchased at ignitetheregionluncheon.eventbrite.com or by visiting nwiforum.org.
Indiana Dunes Tourism board meeting planned
MICHIGAN CITY — Indiana Dunes Tourism’s monthly board meeting for August will be Thursday at 4 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the Blue Chip Casino, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City. There will be a reception before the board meeting starting at 3 p.m. A full agenda can be found using the link above.
This is a public meeting, and the general public is welcome to attend; however, public comment is at the discretion of the board. For more information regarding the meeting, call Indiana Dunes Tourism at (219) 926-2255 or email info@indianadunes.com.
Indiana Dunes Tourism is the official destination marketing, planning and development organization for the Indiana Dunes area/Porter County. To learn more about Indiana Dunes Tourism, visit them online at indianadunes.com.
