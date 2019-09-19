Canoemobile to offer free canoe rides on La Porte Chain of Lakes
La PORTE – Wilderness Inquiry’s Canoemobile will participate in the 10th annual celebration of the La Porte Chain of Lakes on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The annual La Porte Chain of Lakes Boat Trek will be held in Soldiers Memorial Park Beach, 250 Pine Lake Ave., La Porte.
Canoemobile will add Voyageur canoe paddling opportunities to this event for the first time ever, opening up the event to people of all backgrounds and ability levels.
In partnership with the Northwest Indiana Paddling Association, the La Porte County Conservation Trust and the La Porte Parks and Recreation, Canoemobile will help host 50-100 community members on the water.
Canoemobile is a land-and-water experience that immerses participants in a “floating classroom,” bringing youth from urban and rural communities into direct contact with the natural and cultural wonders of their local waterways, often for the first time. Canoemobile brings classroom learning outside, engaging youth to improve school performance, cultivate a stewardship ethic and create pathways to pursue educational and career opportunities in the outdoors.
Veterans Memorial Park dedication is Saturday
WANATAH — Wanatah’s Veterans Memorial Park Dedication Ceremony will be held Saturday at 10 a.m.
Parking is at the Wanatah American Legion Post #403, 203 S. Washington St., Wanatah and over the walking bridge. There is a sign at the foot bridge with an arrow to the park.
Free tree workshop planned
La PORTE – The La Porte County Master Gardener Association is hosting a free Tree Workshop, on Oct. 3 on Diseases and Pests of Trees in Northwest Indiana, presented by Russell Hodge.
The event is open to the public and will be held at Red Mill County Park, 0185 S Holmesville Road, La Porte. Refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the workshop will begin at 6:30 p.m. There is no charge to attend the evening program.
Holdge is an ISA Certified Arborist #IN-1486A and has been involved in the tree care industry for 31 years, and is from a family that has been in the industry for over 65 years. He is also a tree appraiser, a state certified pesticide applicator for trees and shrubs (Category 3a), and was a corporate tree crew safety trainer for seven years.
In 2004, he started the formation of an “Urban Tree Care Workshop” in cooperation with the Purdue Extension Service. These workshops have been conducted throughout the State of Indiana.
Join us to learn about what might be happening to trees in your yard or your neighbors’ yard and please bring your burning tree questions.
For questions about the tree workshop or the Purdue Extension Master Gardener program, please call the Purdue Extension – La Porte County office at 324-9407.
Annual Pet Rescue Appreciation Day is Saturday
CHESTERTON – Chesterton Feed and Garden Center will host its annual Pet Rescue Appreciation Day on Saturday with seven local pet rescue groups attending to inform about their efforts to care for the disadvantaged cats and dogs. Several will be bringing dogs and cats available for adoption.
Through Saturday, visitors can donate can(s) of pet food to be divided among the groups, and a contest will be held to guess how many pet food samples are in a 42-inch pet crate will be conducted. The cost is $1 per guess and winner gets a pet supply gift basket valued at $100. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday guests can also enjoy brats and brews served by Leroy’s Hot Stuff for a $5 donation.
Chesterton Feed and Garden Center is located at 400 Locust St. in Chesterton. For information, call (219) 926-2790 or visit chestertonfeed.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.