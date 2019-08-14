Train rides to benefit FOP youth programs
NORTH JUDSON – The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum is partnering with the Kankakee Valley Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 129 by offering two special train rides this month.
The trains will operate on Saturday to benefit the FOP’s youth programs.
Trains will depart from the museum’s station in North Judson at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Each train will take passengers on a scenic journey from North Judson to the Kankakee River at English Lake before returning to the station. The trip is about 45 minutes long and passengers will get to choose between coach or open-air car seating.
The FOP will have police cars on display and will be offering refreshments and hot dogs to the public. A portion of every ticket sold for the train rides will be donated to the FOP.
Ticket prices are $12 for adults, $10 for youth (6-15 years), and $6 for children (1-5 years).
Groups of six or more passengers receive a $2 per ticket discount. Tickets may be purchased online at www.hoosiervalley.org or can be purchased at the depot. Passengers should arrive at least 30 minutes before train time.
New Durham Schools to address hiring
WESTVILLE – The Metropolitan School District of New Durham Township School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Westville Schools Media Center in Westville.
The agenda includes the resignation of two teachers and two staff members, and recommendations for hiring for several teaching, coaching and staff positions.
River Basin Commission to meet
KOUTS – The Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission will meet Aug. 22, at 10:30 a.m. at the Kouts Public Library 101 E. Daumer Road in Kouts.
The agenda will include adoption of the budget and updates on ongoing tree and debris removal, emergency tree and debris removal for 2019 and 2020; river gage maintenance, and removal of abandoned bridges.
South Shore changes for Air & Water Show
MICHIGAN CITY – The South Shore Line has announced some schedule updates for this weekend's Chicago Air & Water Show on Saturday and Sunday at North Avenue Beach.
Westbound Train 606 will operate an Extra for additional capacity to accommodate passengers heading to Chicago, and will make all regular stops. An Extra eastbound train will depart Millennium Station at 4:25 p.m., run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Carroll Avenue in Michigan City.
Bikes will not be permitted on South Shore trains on Saturday and Sunday, and alcohol is prohibited on all trains. Passengers are advised they may encounter crowded conditions on trains and should anticipate an increased NICTD Transit Police presence.
