Monday Musicale: Y’all Come!
MICHIGAN CITY — The mood will be casual as Monday Musicale presents an evening of Country and Folk Music, on Monday at 7 p.m.
The program will be held at Michigan City’s First Presbyterian Church, 121 W. Ninth St. and is open to the public.
Appointments are Howard Brenneman, program chairman Deb Campanella, Sara Miller, Dan Moser, Nancy Nichols, Sheila Pollock, Garth Taylor, Felicia Thomas, and Lew Timberlake, plus a few guest performers. Bev Griffith and Lee Meyer will provide piano accompaniment.
Vocal soloists, duos, and small ensembles will perform both traditional and contemporary styles of American folk and country music, some fittingly accompanied by acoustic guitar and banjo.
Selections are to include “Crazy”, “Hard Candy Christmas”, “Islands in the Stream”, “If Wishes Were Horses”, and “I’ve Got Friends in Low Places”. Also, I Ain’t Afraid”, “ “I Wonder As I Wander”, “More Wood” and “City of New Orleans”.
After the program, join members and friends for a social hour in the church’s Edith Boyd Lounge with light refreshments served by Phyllis Nowatzke’s hosting committee.
While there is no charge to attend, free will offerings to the group’s scholarship fund are appreciated. For information, call Ange Benz at (219) 874-3754 or Sue Cassler at (219) 362-1421.
Series for caregivers offered
MICHIGAN CITY – Are you a caregiver for an older adult? Are you looking for helpful information?
Lunch & Learn: Education Programs for Caregivers of Older Adults is sponsored by REAL Services Inc. and Alzheimer’s & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, a division of Real Services Inc.
This free series allows busy caregivers to learn about many caregiving topics and network with fellow caregivers.
Monthly sessions will now be held on the first Tuesday of each month, from noon to 1:30 p.m. The remaining topic in this series is: Dec. 3, Creating Joyful Holidays when a Loved One has Dementia.
A new series will start again in January 2020. This session will be held at Silver Birch of Michigan City, 4400 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City.
For reservations, call REAL Services at (574) 284-7132 or toll-free (800) 552-7928 ext. 7132.
A complimentary lunch will be provided by both locations to all informal caregivers who call for reservations in advance.
New Prairie school board to meet
NEW CARLISLE — The board of directors of the New Prairie United School Corp. will hold a special meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. at the New Prairie United School Corp. Central Office, 5327 N. Cougar Road, New Carlisle.
The board will meet in executive session at 5 p.m. in the New Prairie United School Corp. board room.
For more information, contact (574) 654-7273 or (219) 778-2814.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.