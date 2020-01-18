WV School Buddies needs mentors
WESTVILLE – The Youth Service Bureau of La Porte County and the School Buddies program is now being offered at Westville Elementary School.
The School Buddies program carefully matches children in the community and professionally supports one-to-one mentoring relationships in a school-based environment. School Buddies spend one hour a week together eating lunch, playing games, doing crafts or helping with school work.
Studies have shown youth who have a positive role model in their lives are less likely to skip school, more likely to attend college, and more likely to participate in extra curricular activities. Studies also show mentoring helps students stay in school and improve both academically and socially. The School Buddies program is currently in need of volunteers.
Contact Stephanie at 362-9587, ext. 107, or schoolbuddies@csinet.net for more information.
South County Coalition to meet
HANNA – The South County Community Coalition will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Hanna Public Library, 108 E. West St. in Hanna.
The group will recap accomplishments from the last year, discuss direction for 2020, and conduct elections for two board seats and new officers.
Retired FBI negotiator to speak
VALPARAISO — Ivy Tech Community College’s Valparaiso campus will launch a new series of scholarly presentations called Ivy Talks at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the auditorium at 3100 Ivy Tech Drive in Valparaiso.
The featured speaker is retired FBI Special Agent David Steele, who will speak on “Hostage Negotiation: Kidnapping of the Burnhams (2002) by Al-Qaeda group, Abu Sayaff.”
In 1996, Steele became a member of the FBI’s Critical Incident Negotiation Team, consisting of 25 experienced and recognized field negotiators who were deployed domestically and internationally to deal with complex and potentially lengthy hostage crisis incidents. He has taught criminal justice at Ivy Tech for 10 years. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. with the presentation to follow at 7 p.m.
More information can be found at ivytech.edu/ivytalks.
