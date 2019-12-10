LPHS Holiday Orchestra Concert is Thursday
La PORTE — The La Porte High School Music Department will present a Holiday Orchestra Concert on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the LPHS Performing Arts Center.
The program will feature all the La Porte High School string players in grades 9-12.
The Concert String Orchestra will perform The Bells of Christmas (including "Jingle Bells," "Silver Bells" and "Ukrainian Bell Carol") arranged by Larry Moore, Somewhere in My Memory (from the holiday hit movie "Home Alone") by John Williams, and Jingle Bell Rock arranged by Bob Lowden.
The Symphony String Orchestra will perform March from "The Nutcracker" by Peter Illyich Tchakovsky, The Journey of the Magi (based on "We Three Kings") arranged by Robert Longfield, and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas arranged by Calvin Custer.
The Symphony Full Orchestra — including woodwind, brass and percussion players from the LPHS Wind Ensemble — will perform How the Grinch Stole Christmas arranged by Jerry Brubaker, Winter Wonderland arranged by Calvin Custer and Sleigh Ride by Leroy Anderson.
Admission is free to this joyous evening of winter songs and holiday favorites.
Compost site hours changing
La PORTE — The La Porte County Solid Waste District’s Compost Site hours will be changing due to the shorter days and amount of material being brought in.
New hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday. These hours begin Dec. 22.
The site will be closed for government holidays. Hours are subject to change.
The site is located at 724 Zigler Road, La Porte. For more information, call 326-0014.
Construction Rail Planning meeting
La PORTE – The La Porte County Construction Rail Planning Committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Meeting Room 3 of the La Porte County Annex in La Porte.
The agenda includes discussion of the work at KIP and an IEDC grant.
County Redevelopment meeting
La PORTE – The La Porte County Redevelopment Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Meeting Room 3 of the La Porte County Complex.
The agenda includes updates on the 421/I-94 TIF project, the 39 North Water Tower Project, and the proposed I-94/35 economic development area.
Discount on Shelf Ice Brewfest tickets
MICHIGAN CITY – Tickets are now on sale for the sixth annual Shelf Ice Brewfest on Feb. 15 in the Uptown Arts District.
Shelf Ice is an outdoor beer festival run by volunteers from the Michigan City Mainstreet Association. Proceeds go to many projects, including marketing, community building, and logistical improvements planned and implemented by volunteers.
Tickets are $45 for general admission and $70 for VIP (Brewfest is 1-5 p.m. and VIP ticket holders enter at noon), and discounted tickets are available until Dec. 15 at On Tap Tickets reflect. Some 40-50 breweries from around the Midwest and beyond will be offering brews at the event, which includes live music, hammerschlagen and ice sculpting.
For more information, go to ShelfIceBrewfest.com or visit the Facebook Event page.
New Durham School Board meets
WESTVILLE — The Metropolitan School District of New Durham Township School Board will meet in executive session at 5 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the regular board meeting at 6 p.m. in the Westville Schools Media Center.
The agenda for the regular meeting will include a superintendent’s report, and approval of a 4 percent increase for non-certified and administrative staff, and TAG performance stipends for teachers.
CISV chapter to host public meeting
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City-Lakeshore Chapter of CISV will be hosting an informational meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Michigan City Public Library.
CISV is a global youth organization dedicated to educating and inspiring for peace by building inter-cultural friendships.
For more information, visit michcity-lakeshore.cisvusa.org/.
Applications available for Indiana Senate Page Program
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate is now accepting applications for the 2020 Senate Page Program, said State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores.
Through the full-day program, students in grades six through 12 can tour Indiana’s Statehouse, listen to debates and help staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students also have the opportunity to meet with their state senator.
“Senate pages are able to experience the legislative session directly from the Senate floor and see firsthand how state laws are created,” Bohacek said. “I encourage students interested in learning more about Indiana’s government to consider participating in this unique experience.”
The Senate Page Program will begin in January and run through early March. Positions fill quickly, so it is important to apply early. Pages are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. They begin their day at 8:30 a.m. and are dismissed at 3:30 p.m. Groups serve together on Wednesdays. Serving as a page is considered an excused absence from school.
For more information or to apply, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.
