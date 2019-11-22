Council to discuss bond reduction rule
La PORTE – The La Porte County Council will be holding a workshop on Monday at 5:30 p.m., prior to its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Assembly Room of the County Government Complex at 809 State St., La Porte.
The workshop is to discuss implementation of Criminal Rule 26. Passed by the legislature in 2017, it would give jail detainees the opportunity to reduce and pay their bond within 24 hours of being arrested, based on "risk of flight or danger to self or other persons or to the public.” The goal is to allow some offenders to be have bond lowered without having to wait days or weeks for a hearing.
Public hearing on SC teacher contract
UNION MILLS – The South Central Community School Board of Trustees will conduct a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the South Central School Media Center to conduct a public hearing on a tentative agreement on new contract with the South Central Community Teacher Association.
Transportation committee to meet in LP
La PORTE – The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission's Transportation Resources Oversight Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the La Porte Parks & Recreation Department at 250 Pine Lake Ave. in La Porte.
For more information, contact Charles Bradsky at (219) 254-2509.
Thanksgiving holiday recycling schedule announced
La PORTE — There will be a one day delay in the recycling pickup schedule for Nov. 28 and Nov. 29.
Thursday’s pickup will be Friday and Friday’s pickup will be Saturday.
Please remember to have you toter curbside the night before or by 6 a.m. to insure you are picked-up.
The office will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving Holiday and will reopen Dec. 2 at 8 a.m.
