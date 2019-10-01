MC Video Fest is Friday through Sunday
MICHIGAN CITY — The fifth annual Michigan City Video Fest will begin Friday at 7 p.m. at The Nest at 803 Franklin St. and continue Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Michigan City Public Library. Each session will have a variety of different videos including locally produced music videos, murder mysteries and glimpses of life on the southern shore.
Featured videos include a “Pecan-O-Thon Pledge Drive,” a musical based on the life of the inventor of dental floss, and several visits from Captain Ambivalent. The full schedule of videos and updates can be found at MCVideoFest.com or Facebook.com/MCVideoFest.
County Election Board to meet
La PORTE – The La Porte County Election Board will conduct a public meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room in the La Porte County Complex.
The purpose of the meeting is to review ballots for the municipal elections, announce polling locations, set dates and times for absentee voting locations, set fees for polling places and janitorial, and set salaries for poll workers.
Blow Away Breast Cancer event
La PORTE – La Porte Hospital will host a Blow Away Breast Cancer event at 10 a.m. Oct. 10, to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month by celebrating and honoring those affected by a breast cancer diagnosis.
The event will include comments from hospital officials and a breast cancer survivor, a flag raising ceremony, and “planting” of decorative pinwheels that symbolize the wind Blowing Away Breast Cancer.
The event will take place on the front lawn of the hospital at the flag pole nearest the Emergency Department.
La Porte Hospital holding annual memorial service for children
La PORTE – La Porte Hospital is inviting families to attend a special gathering to honor the memory of their children who have passed away through miscarriage, stillbirth or other causes.
This annual memorial service will be held Oct. 7 at 6:30 pm. in the chapel at La Porte Hospital.
Memorial services like these are scheduled across the country in the month of October, Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, to remember the unborn child.
The chapel is located on the first floor of the hospital. For more information, call 326-2372.
Purdue Northwest seeks singers for new choir
HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is seeking singers from the community to join the new University Choir by coming to an open rehearsal on the Hammond Campus from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in YJean Chambers Hall on the third floor of the Student Union & Library, 2233 173rd St.
Jenne Carey, continuing lecturer in music at PNW, said that creating this new choir will allow the community to come together and embrace the love of music.
“This idea came with the hope to build an interest in music among the community and to build up the music activities at Purdue Northwest,” said Carey. “Music brings communities together and has a strong impact.”
Purdue Northwest students, faculty, staff and alumni are invited to audition for the Vocal Company, a separate and smaller group at the university, after the open rehearsal for the University Choir.
Rehearsals for the University Choir will take place from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and the Vocal Company will rehearse from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Both choirs will perform a holiday concert on Dec. 9.
Anyone who is interested in participating or has questions should email Carey at carey48@pnw.edu.
