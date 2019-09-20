Fake letters not from Prosecutor's office
La PORTE – The La Porte County Prosecutor's office is warning county residents about fraudulent communications purporting to be from their office.
The "letters" contain explicit, vulgar material and are personally addressed to individuals, with the return address of "La Porte County Prosecuting Atty" on the envelope. They are not appropriate for minors, and have not come the prosecutor's office.
The letters are now part of the active investigation of a crime, and anyone who receives such an envelope and is unsure of its contents, is advised not to open it handle, and bring it to the La Porte City Police Department.
For more information, call the prosecutor’s office at 326-6808 or the La Porte City Police at 362-9446.
Author to speak at Humane Society
MICHIGAN CITY – Artist and author Michael Chelich will be at the Michiana Humane Society to sign his latest children's book, "Lucky the Adopted Dachshund," at noon on Saturday.
The book is based on a true story of a dachshund being adopted from the MHS.
Chelich lives and works in Munster, where he has been accepting and creating commissioned artwork for the last 30 years. In the last several years, he has also illustrated three children's books including "The Dog and the Dolphin," "The Dog and the Jet Ski," and "Red's Nature Adventure."
The MHS is located at 722 Ind. 212, Michigan City. For information, call (219) 872-4499 or visit michianahumanesociety.org.
Council, commissioners host workshops
La PORTE – The La Porte County Council and Board of Commissioners will conduct two joint workshops on Monday, beginning at 5:15 p.m. in the Assembly Room of the County Government Complex, 809 State St. in La Porte.
The first workshop is being held to discuss the EMS base. The second workshop, beginning about 5:45 p.m., is to discuss a proposed pawn shop ordinance.
Following the workshops will be a public hearing for the La Porte County Public Library’s 2020 budget, and adoption of the La Porte County 2020 budget; followed by the regular meeting of the La Porte County Council beginning at 6:30 p.m.
La Porte County Plan Commission to meet
La PORTE – The La Porte County Plan Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Meeting Room 3 of the La Porte County Complex. The agenda includes a petition to vacate the portion of the alleyway behind 103 N. Oak St., 7 W. Beech St. and 9 W. Beech St. in New Durham Township.
New Prairie school board to meet
NEW CARLISLE — The board of directors of the New Prairie United School Corp. will meet Monday at 6 p.m. at the New Prairie United School Corp. Central Office, 5327 N. Cougar Road, New Carlisle.
An executive session will be held at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, contact (574) 654-7273 or (219) 778-2814.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.