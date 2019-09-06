Solid Waste District Board to meet
La PORTE – The Solid Waste District of La Porte County Joint District Board and CAC meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 1:30 p.m. at the Solid Waste District Office, 2857 W. Ind. 2 , La Porte.
PTABOA board will meet
La PORTE – The La Porte County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals will meet on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. in Room #3 of the La Porte County Complex, 809 State St., La Porte.
Friendship Botanic Gardens to host Polish Heritage Festival
MICHIGAN CITY — The Polish Heritage Festival will be held at Friendship Botanic Gardens on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
The event will begin with a Polish-English Mass in the Symphony Garden at 10:30 a.m. This year, there are new extended hours, with food and festivities beginning immediately after the church service.
There will be a variety of performances including the Polish folk dancers “Wesoły Lud,” Polish Polka Band “Ampol-Aires” and Polish dancers “WICI Song and Dance Company.”
Festival highlights include a Polish Heritage Day Proclamation, a Polish Ambassador Award Presentation and a Polish Heritage Essay Scholarship Award Ceremony.
There will be authentic Polish food available for purchase from Hammond’s Cavalier Inn. Fresh pastries from South Bend’s Polish bakery, Baker’s Dozen Bake Shop, which specializes in babki breads, kifli, pączki and pierogi, will also be available.
Additionally, there will be a kiszka booth, pisanki, cultural displays, raffles, Polish jewelry, souvenirs, vendors, a beer garden and more.
General admission tickets are available at the door the day of the event for $7. Children under 12 are free.
Friendship Botanic Gardens is located at 2055 E. U.S. 12, Michigan City. For more information, call (219) 878-9885 or visit www.friendshipgardens.org.
