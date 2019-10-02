Library to unveil new website
La PORTE —The La Porte County Public Library is excited to launch a new website on Oct. 15. Library staff worked with Duneland Media to create a new site that is user friendly and streamlined.
The new website features a clean design, enhanced content, and updated functionality allowing you to have a smoother online library experience. The site also highlights our collection of digital media, access to databases, downloadable apps for reading and audio materials, spotlights services and initiatives and so much more.
For more information on the website, contact the La Porte County Public Library by calling 362-6156 or visiting laportelibrary.org.
Ballroom Dancing Classes offered
La PORTE — The La Porte Park and Recreation Department is taking registrations for their Ballroom Dancing Classes.
Participants may register at the Park Office at 250 Pine Lake Ave. or by calling 326-9600 weekdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Through the instruction of Patty Kolvek, owner of Dance Sophisticates, the first six-week session will feature the Waltz and the Hustle beginning Oct. 24, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the lower level of the La Porte Civic Auditorium.
The cost for the class is $70/couple or $35/single. All skill levels are welcome!
For more information, contact the Park Office at 326-9600 or visit www.cityoflaporte.com.
Heston Supper Club hosts 'Give Back' night to benefit LCSO
La PORTE – Heston Supper Club will be hosting a “Give Back” evening to benefit the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra on Oct. 17, from 4-9 p.m. Fifteen percent of all sales on Oct. 17 will benefit the LCSO.
Known as one of La Porte County’s most iconic establishments, the Heston Supper Club, located at 2003E CR-1000N, La Porte, has been honored by the Beef Cattlemen’s Association with the “Best of Beef” award and by Wine Spectator with an “Award of Excellence.” A destination restaurant, Heston Supper Club has been host to thousands of loyal guests throughout the years with return visits.
“The LCSO would like to thank Heston Supper Club owners, Tim & Jackie Ohlund, and General Manager, Phil King, for providing this opportunity to our organization,” said Tim King, LCSO executive director. “Our guests will enjoy incredible food, drink and service while making a generous contribution to our Orchestra. Please put Thursday, Oct. 17, on your calendar!”
There are no reservations but please call (219) 778-2938 if there are plans to have a party of eight or more.
Crazy Legs Race Series to present ‘Nerds on the Run’
HEBRON, Ind. — Crazy Legs Race Series is proud to present the Nerds on the Run: 5k Run/Walk benefiting Lakeshore Public Media.
All runners and walkers will receive one-size-fits-all gloves and hats. The first 50 individuals that sign up will receive the first 50 individuals will receive a pair of PBS Nerd sunglasses and a Lakeshore Public Radio water bottle. Race will be held in Stoney Run County Park in Hebron, Indiana. Course will be a mixture of road and trails.
Lakeshore Public Media, a nonprofit and community-licensed media organization, brings Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland quality PBS, NPR and original programming that informs, inspires and entertains. The organization strives to be the recognized media resource for citizens of all ages to experience lifelong learning, celebrate human diversity and engage in civic concerns.
Lakeshore Public Radio is Northwest Indiana's own listener-supported public radio station featuring the best of NPR, as well as unique Region-focused programming.
Lakeshore PBS broadcasts a unique blend of national and locally-produced programming to more than 14 counties across Indiana and Illinois.
For online signup, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2019/24142/nerds-on-the-run-5k-runwalk
