Hanna Cemetery will have fall cleanup
HANNA — The Hanna Cemetery will have their fall cleanup on Oct. 26.
Lot owners are asked to remove all items outside their foundations. Any items left after this date may be discarded.
For more information call (219) 797-4772.
PTABOA board will meet
La PORTE — The La Porte County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals will meet on Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. in Room #3 of the La Porte County Complex, 809 State St., La Porte.
Household hazardous waste collection
MICHIGAN CITY – The La Porte County Solid Waste District will host its final Household Hazardous Waste collection of the year on Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Marquette Mall, at the corner of Franklin Street and U.S. 20 in Michigan City.
County residents, not businesses, can bring items to the mall's west parking lot.
Acceptable items include household cleaners, aerosol cans, ammunition, anti-freeze, compact fluorescent lights, cooking oil, diesel fluid, fertilizers, fluorescent tubes, halogen bulbs, herbicide, household batteries, insecticide, lawn chemicals, LED bulbs, medicines (in sealed plastic bags), oil based paint, paint thinner, paint stripper, pesticides, rodent poison, sharps/syringes (in hard- sided containers), weed killer, grill-size propane tanks and batteries.
For more information, call 326-0014.
County Health Board to meet
La PORTE – The La Porte County Board of Health will conduct its quarterly meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Room 3 of the County Complex at 809 State St. in La Porte. The meeting is open to the public.
New Prairie school board to meet
NEW CARLISLE — The board of directors of the New Prairie United School Corp. will hold a special meeting on Monday at 5 p.m. at the New Prairie United School Corp. Central Office, 5327 N. Cougar Road, New Carlisle.
For more information, contact (574) 654-7273 or (219) 778-2814.
Free Senior Health and Wellness Fair planned
CHESTERTON — Northwest Indiana senior citizens will have the chance to get free health screenings and talk with vendors providing senior services at Franciscan Health’s Senior Health and Wellness Fair.
The fair will be 1-3:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, at Sand Creek Country Club, 1001 Sand Creek Drive, Chesterton.
While the event is free, registration is required by calling (800) 931-3322.
Dr. Brian Dickover and Rachel Fischer, DNP, will present “Advanced Care Planning and Advanced Directives: Let’s Get Talking.”
Free screenings will include glucose, bone density, body fat analysis, fall risk and spirometry. Refreshments and giveaways will also be available for participants.
Programs for caregivers offered
MICHIGAN CITY — Caregivers won't want to miss the free Lunch & Learn: Education Programs for Caregivers of Older Adults series on Nov. 5 and Dec. 3 from noon-1:30 p.m. held at Silver Birch of Michigan City, 4400 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City.
These programs allow busy caregivers to learn about relevant topics and network with fellow caregivers.
The topics for these workshops are:
• Nov. 5 — When Home is No Longer An Option
• Dec. 3 — Creating Joyful Holidays When a Loved One Has Dementia
Reserve your spot for these sessions by calling REAL Services at (574) 284-7132 or toll-free (800) 552-7928 ext. 7132. A complimentary lunch will be provided to all caregivers who call for a reservation in advance.
Feral cat food and shelter drive
WESTVILLE — The Independent Cat Society will hosts a Fall Feral Food & Shelter Drive from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the shelter at 4061 S. County Line Road, Westville.
The ICS/TNR (Trap Neuter & Release) Project will help cats in the community get through the winter months. Items needed include wet and dry cat food, styrofoam coolers of larger size, heated water bowls, heated houses, mylar rolls and straw. You can bring items to the event or make arrangements for drop-off in advance.
Shelter representatives will be discussing the importance of feeding and sheltering community cats in the winter months, how to build shelters out of styrofoam coolers, how heated water bowls work, and the importance of extra calories in the winter. Dispensing of the items will take place after 7 p.m. All cats that will be recipients of these items are required to have gone through the TNR program, and be spay/neutered.
For more information, call (219) 785-4936 or email shelter@catsociety.org.
New Carlisle Scout honored for mural
FORT WAYNE — On International Day of the Girl, Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana announced seven girls in the council, including one from New Carlisle, earned the Girl Scout Gold Award in 2019.
Since 2012, Oct. 11 is marked as a day to address the needs and challenges girls face, while promoting empowerment and human rights. The Gold Award is earned by girls in grades 9-12 who demonstrate leadership in developing sustainable solutions to local, national and global challenges.
Among the winners this year was Julia Jones of New Carlisle for her project, A Mural for America.
“By mounting a mural on the wall of the American Legion, Julia hoped to improve an unattractive cinderblock wall and provide a place for reflection, other than the town cemetery, for service men and women. The mural sheds light upon the brave faces who sacrificed for our country that are all-too-often neglected,” said Beth McCord, chief advancement officer for the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.