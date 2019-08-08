South Shore announces temporary busing between South Bend-Carroll Avenue
CHESTERTON — The South Shore Line plans to periodically bus weekday (Monday-Friday) passengers between Carroll Ave. and the South Bend International Airport while they upgrade their track and segments of overhead wire between Michigan City and South Bend.
The temporary busing periods will occur at various times throughout the spring/summer, with the next of these periods being scheduled for Aug. 12, through Aug. 16.
During this time, weekday train service between Carroll Avenue and South Bend will be suspended, with buses arriving and departing with passengers to match our published Monday-Friday train schedule between Carroll Avenue and South Bend.
Busing availability at the South Bend Airport will be limited, therefore westbound passengers are encouraged to board at Carroll Avenue Station or other western stations.
Please note that bus service to and from Hudson Lake will not be available during this time. Hudson Lake passengers are encouraged to board at the Carroll Avenue station.
Additionally, the following trains operating exclusively between South Bend and Michigan City are canceled during busing:
• Westbound Trains 422 & 424
• Eastbound Train 401
South Bend passengers will board buses located just north of the train platform at the South Bend International Airport. Passengers will disembark the bus at Carroll Avenue and board their normally scheduled trains for the balance of their westbound trips. No bikes will be transported via bus for Trains 6 and 11 during this time.
Eastbound South Bend passengers will disembark their trains at Carroll Avenue and board a bus for the remainder of their trips to South Bend.
Train service between Michigan City and Chicago will operate as scheduled.
Delays may occur due to the busing.
Last chance for UW Golf Outing
MICHIGAN CITY – The United Way of La Porte County is giving a last call for entries into its 15th Annual Golf Outing on Aug. 12, at Pottawattomie Country Club, 1900 Springland Ave. in Michigan City.
Registration and lunch begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon, and awards dinner at 5 p.m. Tickets are $900 for a foursome bundle, or $225 for an individual.
To register, visit secure.qgiv.com/for/unitedwaylpc/event/74725/ or call (219) 210-3534.
La Porte County BZA to meet
La PORTE – The La Porte County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at the La Porte County Complex, 809 State St. in La Porte.
Johnson to speak at Woman's Equality Day
MICHIGAN CITY – Natalie Johnson, executive director of Save the Dunes, will be the guest speaker at the Michigan City Commission for Women's annual Woman's Day Equality Luncheon.
The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 4, at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City.
The event is free, but those interested in attending should RSVP by Aug. 29 by visiting forms.gle/5ZFYjAvSskEAqzoR9. For more information, contact Dalia Zygas at daliazygas@gmail.com.
Higher Education commission meets at IUN
GARY — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education will meet from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Indiana University
Northwest Arts & Sciences Building at 3400 Broadway in Gary. The agenda includes discussion of Workforce Alignment in Northwest Indiana, new academic degree programs around the state, and capital projects around the state.
Annual Commission for Women retreat
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Commission for Women will conduct its annual Retreat/Workshop starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Barker Mansion & Civic Center at 631 Washington St., Michigan City.
The day will include discussions of the upcoming Women in the Arts Event and 2019 Women’s Equality Day; announcement of grant awards, setting of commission priorities for 2019-20, and a tour of the mansion.
Vendors sought for Arts & Crafts Show
SPRINGFIELD TWP. — Vendors are being sought for the inaugural Arts & Crafts Show to benefit the Springfield Township Volunteer Fire Department. The event will be held on Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fire department at 7111N CR-350W in unincorporated Michigan City.
Vendors of “homemade and creative crafts and goodies” are being sought for the event, which will also feature food and refreshments.
All proceeds will benefit the department.
Anyone wishing information on being a vendor should call (219) 608-4906 or (219) 506-2665.
