La Porte County Master Gardeners offers Community Grants
La PORTE — The La Porte County Master Gardener Association is excited to announce a new Community Grant Program beginning in 2020. The grants will be awarded to individuals or groups to be used for materials for gardening/horticultural volunteer projects that support the La Porte County community.
Each grant is not to exceed $300. The number of Grants will be at the discretion of the LPCMGA and based on monies available.
All requests for Community Grants must be made in writing using the application that can be found on the LPCMGA website. Individuals or groups within La Porte County are eligible to apply for a grant.
Only one application may be submitted per project. A total of two projects per organization may be submitted for consideration.
Applications must be received no later than March 20, 2020.
Go to the Master Gardener Website, lpmastergardener.com, for the link to the App and additional information and guidelines.
La Porte County Park Board meeting canceled
La PORTE – The La Porte County Park Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled.
The next meeting will be Feb. 4.
La Porte High School choirs to perform
La PORTE – The Choirs of La Porte High School will present their Winter Concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
It includes a variety of music for the holiday season, from the traditional serene opening to rousing renditions of "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" and "Sleigh Ride."
All of the Concert Choirs will perform at the free show in the newly renovated Performing Arts Center.
Mix, Mingle & Jingle Party planned
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce will hosts its 11th annual Mix, Mingle & Jingle Party on Friday at the Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa's Stardust Event Center.
Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m., with live music beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 including a series of food stations or $90 with food stations and open bar.
For ticket information, call (888) 879-7711, ext. 2429.
Jolly Family Affair at La Porte Hospital
La PORTE — La Porte Hospital colleagues from the Birthing and Family Care Center and Wellness Outreach will host “‘Tis the Season! A Jolly Family Affair” from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday in the hospital’s main lobby at 1007 Lincoln Way in La Porte.
The event is an opportunity for all the babies born at La Porte Hospital in 2019 to reunite with the OB staff to celebrate their first holiday season. Families from across the community are also welcome.
The free event includes photos with Santa, winter craft activity, Winter Wellness Land Obstacle Course, cookie decorating, and hot chocolate bar. Donations of non-perishable food items are welcome for local food pantries. Registration is encouraged but not required.
For information or to register, visit jollyfamilyaffair2019.eventbrite.com.
