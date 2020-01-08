Candidate filing begin for primary
La PORTE – Candidates seeking public office this year may begin filing declarations of candidacy for the 2020 Primary Election on Wednesday.
Candidates for federal or state office will file with the Secretary of State or Indiana Election Division in Indianapolis. Local candidates will file with the La Porte County Election Board. Filing will remain open until noon on Feb. 7.
A candidate seeking nomination by a major political party may file, as well as independent or minor party candidates and state convention delegates. Candidates for president or governor may begin filing petitions of nomination with county voter registration offices for verification of petition signatures.
More information can be found at in.gov/sos/elections/2395.htm
Frozen 5K Trail Run slated
MICHIGAN CITY — Come experience beautiful Creek Ridge County Park by running the Frozen 5k Trail Run on Jan. 12.
The course is two loops around the park include in the course is one hill you will run twice. Terrain could be frozen, snow covered or dry start out 2020 right. The first 25 registered will receive a plush animal hat with chin strap all others will receive a one-size-fits-all hats and gloves.
Online sign ups are at: https://raceroster.com/events/2020/27458/frozen-5k-trail-run
For questions, please contact Paul Stofko email: stofko121@yahoo.com
Haverstock Funeral Home seeking sponsors for veterans’ wreaths
La PORTE — Haverstock Funeral Home is bringing Wreaths Across America to La Porte. It is their wish that all veterans in La Porte will receive a wreath in their memory.
The public is invited to sponsor a wreath in order to complete this mission. For every two wreaths sponsored, a third will be donated at no extra cost.
For every sponsored wreath donation Haverstock receives prior to Jan. 15, Wreaths Across America will match it 100 percent.
To sponsor a wreath, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/IN0110. You can also sign up as a volunteer and help us place the wreaths at the veteran’s graves next December.
