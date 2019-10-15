Over $2M for LP County road projects
INDIANAPOLIS – La Porte County communities were recently awarded over $2 million in state matching grants to accelerate road and bridge improvements, state Rep. Jim Pressel announced.
Nearly $100 million was awarded to cities, towns and counties through the Community Crossings Matching Grant program, available through the Indiana Department of Transportation.
“Our communities are already making great progress on several local road projects,” Pressel said. “This added funding will allow us to focus on our current and upcoming infrastructure plans, while freeing up revenue to invest in other critical priorities for our area.”
La Porte County received $1 million; the city of La Porte received $710,109; and the town of Wanatah received $317,401. Funding can be used toward road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage.
More information can be found at in.gov/indot.
Forum for La Porte city candidates
La PORTE – The League of Women Voters of La Porte County will conduct a candidate forum for those running for La Porte city offices.
The meeting will give candidates for mayor, clerk-treasurer, and city council, representing both parties, the opportunity to answer questions from the public. It will be conducted at the La Porte County Complex Annex on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Basin Development Commission will hold public information meeting
CROWN POINT — The Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission will host a public information meeting in Crown Point after its regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 24.
The meeting will beheld from noon-2 p.m. CDT at the Lake County Soil and Water Conservation District/Purdue Extension Office, 2293 N. Main St., Crown Point.
Executive Director Scott Pelath will make a presentation regarding the current condition of the Kankakee and Yellow Rivers and the Commission’s 40-year work plan to address mounting water resource challenges in Northwest Indiana.
Following the presentation, members of the public will be encouraged to ask questions and make suggestions regarding the future of both Indiana rivers.
The regular meeting of the Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Lake County Soil and Water Conservation District/Purdue Extension Office.
