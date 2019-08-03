Polish American Society meetings
MICHIGAN CITY — The Polish American Cultural Society of Northwest Indiana Michigan City Chapter will meet Aug. 21, at 5 p.m. at the St. Mary School Building at 321 W. 10th St.
The facilitator is Father Walter Rakoczy. Membership is free and open to anyone wanting to learn more about the Polish language, culture and traditions.
For more information, call Theresa Child at (219) 464-1369. The Portage Chapter will meet Aug. 7, at 5 p.m. at the Portage Public Library, 2665 Irving St.
New Prairie school board to meet
NEW CARLISLE — The board of directors of the New Prairie United School Corp. will meet Monday at 6 p.m. at the New Prairie United School Corp. Central Office, 5327 N. Cougar Road, New Carlisle.
For more information, contact (574) 654-7273 or (219) 778-2814.
