Congressional candidates forum
MICHIGAN CITY – After serving the First Congressional District for 35 years, U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky is stepping down and a new congressman will be elected from Northwest Indiana.
On Jan. 11, at 3 p.m., the Greater Michigan City Progressive Democrats will host a First Congressional District Forum for Democratic candidates at The Nest, 803 Franklin St. in Michigan Cit to give voters a chance to hear what each of the candidates has to say about current issues, and to ask questions.
The Forum will be part of GMCPD’s first Annual Meeting. After a brief review of the organization’s first year, members will elect the 2020 Steering Committee. Membership is open to all Democratic voters at $15 per year.
For more information, contact Stephen Perkins at (773) 931-7974.
Gardening/horticulture grants available
La PORTE – The La Porte County Master Gardener Association has announced a new Community Grant Program to begin in 2020 to individuals or groups for materials for gardening/horticultural volunteer projects that support their community.
Each grant is not to exceed $300, and the number of grants will be at the discretion of the LPCMGA based on monies available. All requests for Community Grants must be made in writing using the application on the LPCMGA website.
Individuals or groups within La Porte County are eligible to apply, but only one application may be submitted per project. A total of two projects per organization may be submitted for consideration. Applications must be received no later than March 20, 2020.
Visit lpmastergardener.com, for the link to the App, additional information and guidelines.
Sheriff’s department has job opening
La PORTE — The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is accepting applications for a part-time Administrative Assistant position within the Criminal Investigations Division.
Those interested must meet the following criteria: be at least 18; have a high school diploma or GED; have knowledge of Microsoft Office Access Level I & II, Word Perfect, Word, etc.; be able to transcribe interviews, manage time and communicate well; assist with evidence and be trusted with sensitive case information; assist detectives with preparing major case files.
The position is a maximum of 28 hours each week, with specific days and hours worked each week being flexible. The position pays $13 per hour.
For further information, including a complete job description, contact Major Heath Haferkamp at 326-7700 ext. 2361, or hhaferkamp@lcso.in.gov. Applications can be accessed via laportecountysheriff.com.
