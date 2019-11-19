La Porte County Redevelopment Commission to meet
La PORTE – The La Porte County Redevelopment Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Meeting Room 3 of the La Porte County Courthouse Annex.
The agenda includes updates on construction rail planning, the 421/I-94 TIF Project, and the proposed I-94/35 economic development area.
Tourism bureau hosts 19th Winter Glo
MICHIGAN CITY – Visit Michigan City La Porte will host its 19th annual Winter Glo event on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Blue Chip Hotel Casino and Spa, with guest speaker Jack Arnett, executive director of the tourism bureau.
The evening will include refreshments, host bar, live entertainment and a mitten tree to collect mittens and hats for children of all ages.
For information or tickets, contact Jane Daley at (219) 872-5055 or jane@michigancitylaporte.com.
Opportunity Enterprises earns accreditation
VALPARAISO — CARF International announces that Opportunity Enterprises has been accredited for a period of three years, the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization.
“We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Neil Samahon, president and CEO of Opportunity Enterprises. “It affirms the extreme care our staff take in serving people with disabilities and the exceptional quality of our programming.”
An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process and demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit that its programs and services are of the highest quality, measurable, and accountable, according to CARF.
Opportunity Enterprises is a not-for-profit organization providing services to individuals with disabilities since 1967.
CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body dedicated to optimal outcomes of services.
State awards loan repayment grants
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health has awarded 60 student loan repayment grants to practitioners across Indiana to help ensure Hoosiers have adequate access to mental health, substance use and primary care.
ISDH is investing $300,000 in the student loan repayment program, and the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration will match that amount.
The funding provides an incentive for physicians, psychiatrists, alcohol and substance use counselors and practitioners in related disciplines to practice in specific, federally designated areas experiencing health professional shortages and have experienced deaths from opioid use. The program is available in any Indiana county, with priority given to Blackford, Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Grant, Henry, Jay, Randolph, Switzerland, Union and Wayne counties. Applications for the next round of grants are available online at in.gov/isdh/28090.htm.
