Communities in Senate District 8 receive more than $4.2 million in road-funding grants
INDIANAPOLIS — Communities in Senate District 8 will receive more than $4.2 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores.
The CCMG was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, and aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since it was put into place, the program has awarded nearly $500 million in state matching funds for local construction projects.
In Senate District 8, three counties and three municipalities received grants:
• Knox received $420,034.22;
• La Porte received $710,109.75;
• La Porte County received $1,000,000;
• St. Joseph County received $1,000,000;
• South Bend received $367,634.15; and
• Starke County received $731,580.
“I’m excited to see so many communities across our state taking advantage of this program,” Bohacek said. “The CCMG helps fund numerous infrastructure projects in Indiana, and I look forward to seeing the local projects this grant money will support.”
Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75%/25% match, while counties with populations of at least 50,000 and cities and towns with populations of at least 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.
To view the full list of communities receiving matching funds in 2019, visit in.gov/indot/2390.htm.
LCSO special patrols prove effective
La PORTE – The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department participated in three traffic safety projects, funded by a grant, which allowed for additional deputies to work overtime hours to increase traffic safety and public awareness. Operation Pullover Blitz #99, SAVE and DUI Task Force produced significant results.
OPO Blitz #99 patrols occurred Aug. 9-Sept. 2, and 250 vehicles were stopped, resulting in 57 citations and 205 warnings being issued. Citations were issued for exceeding the posted speed limit, driving while suspended, no seatbelt and open container. Two arrests were made for operating while intoxicated. SAVE patrols occurred Aug. 19-30, when 89 vehicles were stopped, resulting in 32 citations and 54 warnings. Citations were issued for speeding, disregarding a traffic control device/stop sign, no seatbelt and driving while suspended.
August DUI Task Force patrols resulted in 343 vehicles stopped, with 112 citations and 281 warnings issued. Citations were issued for speeding, no seatbelt, child restraint violation, open container violation and driving while suspended. Arrests were made for OWI (10), criminal misdemeanors (8), misdemeanor driving while suspended (4) and minor consumption of alcohol (1).
Fundraisers to help Stepping Stone
MICHIGAN CITY – The Stepping Stone Women's Shelter is leading a #1Thing campaign for for Domestic Violence Prevention Month, and three local businesses are hosting fundraisers to help the cause.
From now through Oct. 13, stop by any Kabelin ACE Hardware location and round up your purchases. Kabelin will donate 100% of rounded-up donations to Stepping Stone to aid its goal of a community without violence.
From Oct. 11-17, Al's Supermarkets will promote a Footprints fundraiser in which customers can buy a footprint for a donation of $1 or more, with all funds raised going to Stepping Stone to help survivors of domestic abuse.
On Oct. 22, Panera Bread, 5673 S. Franklin St., Michigan City, will donate a portion of all proceeds between 4-8 p.m. to Stepping Stone. Just bring a copy of the flyer to take part, or use promo code PRFUND if ordering online.
For more information, email nanda@steppingstoneshelter.org or call (219) 871-6895.
La Porte County Zoning Board to meet
La PORTE – The La Porte County Board of Zoning will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 15, at the La Porte County Complex in La Porte.
The agenda will include the petition of William and Ashley Wiessmann, and Vicki Shoop, to operate a preschool/daycare for children ages 2-4 at 7255 W. Bleck Road in Coolspring Township; and the petition of Bellweather Properties and Brett Ritchie to operate a limousine service with four vehicles and a business sign at 7326 W. Johnson Road in Coolspring Township.
ICS/TNR presents "The Cat Rescuers"
MICHIGAN CITY – The Westville-based Indianapendent Cat Society/Trap Neutre & Release Program will host a screening of "The Cat Rescuers" at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16, at AMC Showplace, 100 Meijer Drive, Michigan City.
The exclusive, one-night-only screening will be followed by a Q&A and informational session with Jodi Dusek, TNR leader, on how to become an advocate for TNR. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the ICS/TNR Project.
A ticket sale quota must be reached for the event to take place. If the quota is not met, the screening will not be held and guests will not be charged. For tickets, visit tugg.com/events/the-cat-rescuers-btqu.
KRB-YRBDC's Technical Advisory Committee to meet
KNOX – The next meeting of the Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission's Technical Advisory Committee will be held on Oct. 21 at 9:30 a.m. CDT in Starke County Annex 1, 53 Mound St., Knox.
The meeting will take place in the County Council chambers on the lower level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.