New Prairie High School Band will hold Mattress Fundraiser
NEW CARLISLE — The New Prairie High School Band will be hosting their third annual one-day Mattress Fundraiser on Oct. 5, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
For one day only, New Prairie High School will be transformed into a mattress showroom.
There will be 30 mattress styles on display in all sizes in styles for customers to try, priced below retail. Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames, and mattress protectors will be available as well. The brands include Simmons Beautyrest, come with full factory warranties, are made to order, and will be available 10-14 days after the fundraiser. Delivery is available. Best of all, the New Prairie High School Band benefits from every purchase.
For more information, contact Chris Paulk at cfsnwin@customfundraisingsolutions.com or (219) 805-6522.
Vietnam Veterans Replica Wall in SB
SOUTH BEND – The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, along with a mobile Education Center, is coming to the St. Joseph Funeral Home & Cemetery in South Bend Sept. 19-22, and will be open 24 hours a day and free to the public. The Wall honors the more than 3 million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War, and bears the names of the more than 58,000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation is pleased to bring The Wall That Heals mobile exhibit to South Bend to allow local veterans and their family members a chance to visit The Wall and honor and remember those who have served and sacrificed,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of the foundation. “We hope it provides an opportunity for healing and an educational experience for the whole community on the impact of the Vietnam War on America.”
NICTD board to meet
CHESTERTON — The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Board will meet Sept. 30 at the NICTD offices, 33 E. U.S. 12, Chesterton.
The executive session is at 9:30 a.m. and the public session is at 10:30 A.M.
Time for Girl Scouts to renew membership
FORT WAYNE – Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana is reminding parents that September is the time to register girls for Girl Scouts or renew memberships. From Girl Scout Daisies (kindergarten and grade 1) to Girl Scout Ambassadors (grades 11 and 12), girls of all ages are welcome.
Girl Scouts are offering new programs in outdoor adventure and STEM, with dozens of new skills to learn and awards to earn.
All girls who renew by Sept. 30 will get a special national Girl Scout renewal patch. For more information or to register or renew, visit gsnim.org/join.
NIRPC to assess bus stop accessibility
PORTAGE — The Northwest Indiana Regional Planning Commission will be starting a new data collection project to inspect the ADA accessibility of bus stops throughout the region to build an inventory of needed improvements. This project will entail measuring, reporting the condition, examining signage and taking additional notes on each bus stop location.
NIRPC will be implementing a technology available through their ESRI GIS mapping program, and staff will visit each bus stop location and reporting data through a mobile app. The data collector will also be able to adjust the accuracy of the bus stop location coordinates. The final product will fulfill federal requirements and help the long term improvement of bus stops throughout the region, according to NIRPC.
Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission to meet
WALKERTON — The next meeting of the Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission will be held on Sept. 26, at 9:30 a.m. CDT at the Walkerton Municipal Center, 301 Michigan St., Walkerton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.