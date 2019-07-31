Swimmer who drowned in Lake Michigan identified
CHESTERTON — Indiana Conservation Officers are identifying the individual who passed away during a water-related incident in Lake Michigan on Saturday as 32-year-old Brandon Howard of Constantine, Michigan.
Howard was seen slipping under the surface of the water without resurfacing at around 5:50 p.m. Saturday evening.
Howard’s body was recovered at about 8 p.m. in 10 feet of water.
The suspected cause of death is asphyxiation due to accidental drowning, pending toxicology results. Foul play is not suspected.
La Porte County Redevelopment Commission will meet
La PORTE – The La Porte County Redevelopment Commission will meet at 4 p.m. today in the La Porte County Complex Annex in Meeting Room 3.
The meeting will include updates on the Construction Rail Planning Committee, the U.S. 421/I-94 TIF project and the Ind. 39 North Water Tower.
Rally to oppose proposed NIPSCO rate hike is Thursday
MICHIGAN CITY – The Northwest Indiana NAACP and Beyond Coal will host a "No NIPSCO Cost Shift Rally BBQ & Potluck" event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Pullman Park, 550 W. 4th St., Michigan City.
The goal of the free family event is to rally opposition to a proposed NIPSCO rate hike which would increase rates on residential customers about 12 percent, while giving a rate cut to large industrial customers.
Local children will be creating their own Renewable Power Ranger costumes and capes and wearing that at the event. The rally will begin at 6 p.m, followed by a community BBQ with live dance by the Soul Steppers Drill Team Inc. and poetry by Red Rah.
For more information, visit facebook.com/events/901146506919775/.
ISP passes Grievance Audit
MICHIGAN CITY – The Indiana State Prison has successfully completed a comprehensive audit of its Offender Grievance System, with no deficiencies cited.
The Department of Correction utilizes the Grievance Process to allow offenders to express most issues in a constructive manner, according to Warden Ron Neal.
The Grievance Policy allows offenders to informally attempt to resolve an issue he may be having, but if the results do not meet the offender’s expectations, he can formally grieve the issue. Sometimes, events occur that staff may not be aware of and this process allows for staff to react and resolve the issue.
By maintaining and utilizing the Grievance Process, offender and staff safety and security is improved which then improves the day to day life of everyone involved, Neal said.
Joshua Wallen, Grievance Specialist at ISP, "was very cooperative and accommodating during the course of the Grievance Audit," Neal said. "A number and variety of files were randomly selected to complete the audit. The files were found to be secure, well organized, and easily accessible. Mr. Wallen is well versed on the grievance and related policies as evidenced by the quality of work in his files. I could find no deficiencies.”
La Porte County Symphony Orchestra to present Gershwin Ala Carte Event
La PORTE – The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra present "An Evening with George and Ira Gershwin," an Ala Carte Event sponsored by Marcia and Leigh Morris, on Saturday, Aug. 3, at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte at 301 Kingsbury Ave. at 7 p.m.
A pre-show dinner is already sold out.
For reservations or information, email executive@lcso.net or call 362-9020.
On My Way Pre-K enrollment open to La Porte, Starke and St. Joseph counties
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning is now accepting applications from families who may be eligible for the On My Way Pre-K program, a grant opportunity that helps ensure all Hoosiers receive a high-quality, prekindergarten education during the 2019-20 school year.
To be eligible for a grant, families must qualify as a low-income household, children must be four years old and starting kindergarten in the 2020-21 school year, and parents or guardians must be working, job training or completing their education.
In 2014, the Indiana General Assembly approved the On My Way Pre-K pilot program with five participating counties. Due to the program’s success, it was expanded to 20 counties in 2018. Nearly 8,000 Hoosier children have attended preschool through a grant from the On My Way Pre-K program since it began in 2015.
St. Joseph County became a participating county in 2017, and this year the General Assembly passed legislation making the program available to all 92 Indiana counties, including La Porte and Starke.
Every child deserves access to a quality education, and the On My Way Pre-K program allows Hoosiers students to jumpstart their learning and sets them up for academic success. I encourage residents in Senate District 8 to learn more about this opportunity and apply by visiting OnMyWayPreK.org.
To begin your search for a participating program near you, visit www.ChildCareFinder.IN.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.