South La Porte County Special Education Co-op board will meet
La PORTE — The South La Porte County Special Education Cooperative Advisory Board will meet today at 9 a.m.
The meeting will be held in Educational Services Center, 1921 A St., La Porte.
The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held March 13 at 9 a.m. at the Educational Services Center.
LP County United Way to hold annual meeting
MICHIGAN CITY – The United Way of La Porte County will conduct its annual meeting from 8-9 a.m. Wednesday at the STAR Center, 422 Franklin St. in Michigan City. The public is welcome to attend.
La Porte County Zoning Board to meet
La PORTE – The La Porte County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the La Porte County Complex, 809 State St. in La Porte.
The agenda includes a variance for an accessory structure at 8116 W. Orchard Drive in Coolspring Township; a petition for variance for a second auxiliary structure at 8167 W. Country Lane in Coolspring Township; a variance for a pole barn with restroom prior to a home being built at in the 3200 North block of CR-950W in Coolspring Township; and a variance for an accessory structure to be used as an apartment while a home is built at 14266 S. CR-750W in Cass Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.